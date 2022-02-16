SPL_OpioidDiscrimination_2022.jpg

Related
'Mommy Hugs, I Scared': 3-Year-Old's Heartbreaking Plea Before Placed on Ventilator
Shortly after being admitted to the hospital, Justin Lee Francis was sedated and intubated to help him fight off COVID-19 and several other viruses.
There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
What is the normal blood sugar for people with diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a disease whereby the body is unable to control the level of sugar in the blood due to the defects in the functioning of a hormone called insulin. It’s a disease that’s becoming alarmingly common and approaching what many would consider epidemic levels. Type...
Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license
Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Main Cause of Neuropathy?
Neuropathy may affect a single nerve (mononeuropathy) or multiple nerves at the same time (polyneuropathy). Diabetes is the main cause of polyneuropathy in the United States. It is more common in people with long-standing or uncontrolled diabetes. About 70 percent of people with diabetes have some form of damage to...
verywellhealth.com
Signs and Symptoms of Kidney Failure
The kidneys remove waste and extra fluid from your body and help maintain proper levels of various minerals. Without correct levels of nutrients, nerves, cells, muscles, and organs may not work properly. When your kidney function goes below 15% of normal, it's classified as kidney failure. It might be preceded...
undark.org
Doctors Overlook a Curable Cause of High Blood Pressure
In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
Heart Experts Cast Doubt on Claims That Russian Skater's Drug Test Was Contaminated by Her Grandfather’s Medicine
“It reminds me of kids I knew who said they got venereal disease from the toilet seat,” says Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic
Proud Boys Member Reportedly Organizing 'People's Convoy' to Washington
The American truckers' protest, the "People's Convoy," is departing in late February heading toward Washington, D.C., to oppose government COVID-19 mandates.
Benefits of honey to people with diabetes
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue and blurred vision. In some cases, there may be no symptoms.
verywellhealth.com
The Warning Signs of Stroke in Women
According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of serious disability. In a stroke, blood flow to an area of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding in the brain. Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men.
Freethink
Drug that cleans up cholesterol may reduce post stroke dementia
Dementia frequently occurs after a stroke, causing memory, gait, and focus problems. It is thought to be a side effect of the body’s natural immune response to dead brain tissue left behind after a stroke. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke affects more than 15 million people...
womenworking.com
Gallbladder Cancer: Signs and Risk Factors to Know
Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
Newer Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug May Increase Risk of Cardiovascular Events and Cancers in Some Patients
A newer rheumatoid arthritis drug may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, compared to older drugs, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The research was mandated by the US Food and Drug Administration, following safety signals about the drug tofacitinib...
cbs19news
Women need to know the signs of heart disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for the number one killer in women: heart disease. Heart disease and stroke cause one in every three deaths in women each year. But when people think of women and common diseases, most think of breast cancer.
WJLA
Maryland doctor explains what you need to know about COVID-19 pill Paxlovid
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pills authorized to treat COVID-19 are in short supply. Plus, not everyone is eligible for a prescription. The treatment is intended for people who may have severe COVID cases. There are currently two pharmaceutical brands that have received Emergency Use Approval through the FDA. Each has...
HuffingtonPost
My Toddler Tested Positive For COVID On The Same Day As Pfizer's Latest Announcement
On Feb. 1, I woke up a bit excited. After a difficult January during which parents across the country experienced what was possibly the highest level of anxiety since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — due to the omicron variant sweeping the nation — the numbers were finally beginning to trend downward. Meanwhile, in my own home, my toddler thankfully had avoided catching COVID when half of his day care classroom got it earlier in the month and was back at school.
CDC Recommends 4th COVID Vaccine Dose For The Immunocompromised Amid Pandemic
Three vaccine doses appear to be insufficient for people with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends getting the fourth dose for optimum protection against COVID-19. New Guidance. The CDC is keen on having immunocompromised people vaccinated for the fourth time amid reports on...
CDC Says Many Americans ‘No Longer Want COVID-19 to Disrupt Their Daily Lives’
As the world at-large begins adapting to a reality in which COVID-19 remains present, many countries are adopting less severe mandates and quarantine regulations. European countries like the UK, Denmark, and Sweden have laid out plans to lift all pandemic-related COVID measures; but the U.S. shows no such inclination, at least on a federal level.
ptproductsonline.com
COVID-19-Associated Strokes Link to Higher Disability and Death Risk
Among the many hard lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections, can affect every organ system in the body, including the brain. Approximately one third of all patients with COVID-19 may develop neurological complications from infection, and many patients present to hospitals with...
Wyoming News
