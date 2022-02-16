ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

SPL_OpioidDiscrimination_2022.jpg

By Nate Smallwood / For Spotlight PA
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xa9Jc_0eGKjfRl00

Sonya Mosey was alarmed to learn she would have to stop taking her physician-prescribed medication for opioid use disorder when the state transferred her supervision to Jefferson County in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spl#Jpg#Opioid Use Disorder
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Main Cause of Neuropathy?

Neuropathy may affect a single nerve (mononeuropathy) or multiple nerves at the same time (polyneuropathy). Diabetes is the main cause of polyneuropathy in the United States. It is more common in people with long-standing or uncontrolled diabetes. About 70 percent of people with diabetes have some form of damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Signs and Symptoms of Kidney Failure

The kidneys remove waste and extra fluid from your body and help maintain proper levels of various minerals. Without correct levels of nutrients, nerves, cells, muscles, and organs may not work properly. When your kidney function goes below 15% of normal, it's classified as kidney failure. It might be preceded...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
undark.org

Doctors Overlook a Curable Cause of High Blood Pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Knowridge Science Report

Benefits of honey to people with diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue and blurred vision. In some cases, there may be no symptoms.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

The Warning Signs of Stroke in Women

According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of serious disability. In a stroke, blood flow to an area of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding in the brain. Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Freethink

Drug that cleans up cholesterol may reduce post stroke dementia

Dementia frequently occurs after a stroke, causing memory, gait, and focus problems. It is thought to be a side effect of the body’s natural immune response to dead brain tissue left behind after a stroke. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke affects more than 15 million people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Gallbladder Cancer: Signs and Risk Factors to Know

Gallbladder cancer is defined as an abnormal cell growth in the gallbladder. Almost all cases of gallbladder cancer are adenocarcinoma, which is cancer that starts in gland-like cells that line the body. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ on the right side of your abdomen, resting just below your...
CANCER
cbs19news

Women need to know the signs of heart disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for the number one killer in women: heart disease. Heart disease and stroke cause one in every three deaths in women each year. But when people think of women and common diseases, most think of breast cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HuffingtonPost

My Toddler Tested Positive For COVID On The Same Day As Pfizer's Latest Announcement

On Feb. 1, I woke up a bit excited. After a difficult January during which parents across the country experienced what was possibly the highest level of anxiety since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — due to the omicron variant sweeping the nation — the numbers were finally beginning to trend downward. Meanwhile, in my own home, my toddler thankfully had avoided catching COVID when half of his day care classroom got it earlier in the month and was back at school.
KIDS
ptproductsonline.com

COVID-19-Associated Strokes Link to Higher Disability and Death Risk

Among the many hard lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections, can affect every organ system in the body, including the brain. Approximately one third of all patients with COVID-19 may develop neurological complications from infection, and many patients present to hospitals with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy