If you need a mobile medical alert system but want one that is stylish and discreet, the LifeStation Sidekick Smart ($43.95 per month) is worth considering. This wearable device looks like a typical smartwatch, but can connect you with an emergency response agent at the press of a button. It also measures your heart rate and tracks your daily step count. The Sidekick Smart turned in quick, accurate readings in our tests and is very easy to use, but you get more functionality from the watch that comes with our Editors’ Choice-winning system, the WellBe Medical Alert Plus.

