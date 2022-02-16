ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

California Dreamin’

By Robin Brownlee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny time the Edmonton Oilers can pick up four points from a two-game road swing through California, as they did by beating the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 last night after a 3-0 win in San Jose the night before, it’s a good trip. Seeing Brendan Lemieux punched in the mouth was...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Ducks’ Loss to Flames

The Anaheim Ducks lost to the Calgary Flames, 6-2 on Wednesday night. The loss is the third in a row for the Ducks, dating all the way back to Jan. 31. The long break between games can make it difficult to generate any sort of consistency, but last night can be attributed to being outplayed by a red-hot Flames team. While the Ducks have been off, teams from around the league have been busy making up games postponed due to various COVID-19 outbreaks. None of those teams have been playing as well as the Flames have been, who have won eight in a row and since Jan. 29. As a result, the Flames have catapulted past the Ducks in the standings and now lead the Pacific Division.
NHL
Breaking Down Fan Submitted Trade Proposals

A few weeks ago, I asked fans to submit realistic trade proposals involving the Oilers that they would like to see happen. I rounded up some of my favourites of the bunch, whether I thought they were realistic or just flat out entertaining, and gave my take on them in a video over on our YouTube channel! There were a lot of deals that I really expected to see, like the ones involving Jacob Chychrun or deals that involved dumping off Tyson Barrie’s contract. There were also a lot that really surprised me, including one that was a package for Patrick Laine and one that involved Sherwood Park, Alberta product Carter Hart. There were also a handful of deals that involved the Oilers swinging a deal with the Seattle Kraken and that really got me thinking that these two teams might actually make sense as trading partners. Anyways, I gave my full take in the video, which you can watch below!
NHL
The Day After: Opportunity key as Oilers launch impressive comeback victory

Seven days is all it has taken for this Oilers team to look completely different. After all, it had been that long since Jay Woodcroft got hired that he wrapped up his fourth game in spectacular fashion as his Edmonton Oilers beat the Ducks 7-3. Top to bottom, things are...
NHL
GDB 47.0 Wrap Up: Unstoppable in the Woodcroft era, Oilers extend winning streak with 5-2 comeback in LA

The student becomes the teacher. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Last night, the Oilers were able to handle the rusty San Jose Sharks with relative ease — SJ was incredibly sloppy and they put in the kind of performance that will always hand you a loss — and I was hoping for another dose of the same story against the Kings. As Gregor wrote this morning in the GDB, the Kings haven’t played for two weeks and that’s an eternity in the NHL, meaning the Oilers had another chance to get some work done against a squad that was unlikely to be at their best. Once we finally got through the Drew Doughty tribute and the anthems, it was finally time to get to business and I was hoping the Oilers wouldn’t be feeling half as tired as I was for having to stay up this late. I mean, it was almost 9 p.m. by the time this thing started and it’s a school night. *spits* Thankfully, the glare from the Kings’ domes was enough to burn my eyeballs into the open position. The bad news was that it also meant seeing LA take an early lead on the back of a derpy play for the ages.
NHL
Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers dethrone LA Kings 5-2

Can you smell what Jay Woodcroft is cookin’? Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. It started slow, got even slow, then picked right back up. All in all, a solid win for the Oilers. BaggedMilk has the Wrap Up here. I’ve got the Clips and Quotes here. The Clips. The...
NHL
Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: Rollin’ in the Woodcroft era

Happy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering my takes on anything else that’s going on in the world.
NHL
Weekly NHL Rumours – We got the first big deal of deadline season!

The Oilers are off to a fire start under their new head coach Jay Woodcroft and it’s coming at a very important time for them. Tonight is a big game against the Anaheim Ducks and if they are able to extend the winning streak to four games, then they’ll be just a few points back of the Vegas Golden Knights, with a game in hand.
NHL
Oilers Prospect Report: Colin Chaulk Era Begins In Bakersfield

A new era began in Oilers Nation last week with the news breaking that Dave Tippett out as the Head Coach of Edmonton. With that, Jay Woodcroft earned a promotion, filling in the void left by Tippett on an interim basis. With Woodcroft in Edmonton, Colin Chaulk is the new...
NHL
The Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show – Game 47 vs Anaheim Ducks

The vibes were good today on the show because not only were we both back in the studio for the first time in what feels like FOREVER, but, the Oilers have won three in a row and are still undefeated in the Jay Woodcroft era. We knew this week would be big for the team and so far, they’ve been coming through. Still, they need to keep picking up points and tonight is another chance for them to continue their dominance over the Pacific Division, as I pointed out on the show. A win tonight would put the Oilers two points clear of both the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings. It would also move them just two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Oilers would still have a game in hand on them. There was plenty to get to today on the Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show!
NHL
GDB 48.0: Pounding the Pacific (7pm MT, SNW)

The Oilers are 12-3 against the Pacific Division. They are are 3-0 v. Vancouver, 2-0 against Calgary, 2-1 v. Seattle and Vegas, 1-1 v. Los Angeles and 1-0 against Anaheim. The current NHL playoff format has the first two rounds within your division (with possible wildcard crossover) and so success against Pacific rivals is vital to ensure you get to the postseason.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Woodcroft Getting Most Out of Newly Formed Third Line

The Edmonton Oilers look to have finally tried enough combinations to find one that works great on the third line. Jay Woodcroft has assembled a line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan that has been a huge success early, helping the team win three straight games. For years,...
NHL
GDB 48.0 Wrap Up: Oilers extend their winning streak to four with 7-3 blowout of the Anaheim Ducks

Jay Woodcroft’s powers are unstoppable. Final Score: 7-3 Oilers. Regardless of the year or where the Oilers are at in the standings or what time of the season we’re in, the Anaheim Ducks are a team that I cannot stand and it’s a hatred that burns deep within me and I plan on carrying it forward regardless of who’s on their roster now or how long it’s been since Kesler held Talbot’s pad. Those days may be gone, but I certainly haven’t forgotten. And with the way this game started — the Ducks cashed in a pair of power play goals in just over 14 minutes — I wasn’t exactly feeling much better about the relationship. I don’t know what’s going on with the Oilers’ special teams right now, but they’re anything but special, and it’s a problem that’s gone on far too long for my liking. Then, just as I was complaining about it in my group text, the boys were able to respond with a power play goal of their own in the final moments of the period to pull themselves back to within striking distance.
NHL
Clips and Quotes: Edmonton Oilers beat Anaheim Ducks 7-3

Well, that was fun! Final score: Oilers 7-3. There were some early doubts, especially after Edmonton went down 2-0, but what a way to respond. BaggedMilk has the Wrap Up here. On how much wing he’s played: “I had played about 20 games or so in Carolina, but it’s come along pretty good in the last little bit. I feel pretty comfortable playing the wing, plays on the wall, and playing through the neutral zone a bit. I’ve always said it’s easier to go from centre to the wing, so I’ll stick with that I guess.”
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi out four weeks with lower-body injury

The Oilers are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with 57 points and a 27-18-3 record and riding a four-game winning streak. They face the Winnipeg Jets on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. After being selected fourth overall by Edmonton during the 2016 NHL Entry...
HOCKEY
It looks like the 2022 World Juniors will be rescheduled for August

IIHF President Luc Tardif met with the media on Thursday morning in Beijing to discuss the Winter Olympic Games and give updates on key topics in the world of international hockey. Among the things discussed was the plan to reschedule the 2022 World Junior Championships to be played in Alberta...
HOCKEY
Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi could be out three-to-four weeks

It appears the Edmonton Oilers will be without Jesse Puljujarvi for some time. The Finnish forward was injured at some point during the Oilers’ 7-3 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night. He scored during the second period of the game making it a 3-2 game, but only took one, 20-second shift after his goal.
NHL
fullpresscoverage.com

NHL Power Rankings: Calgary Flames Remain Scorching Hot Back Inside Top 10

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Power Rankings here at Full Press Hockey. After a week off from the Power Rankings as it was a short week because of the All-Star break, there is some shakeup inside the Top 10. Last time we talked about the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators making moves. This week the Calgary Flames are making noise again and jumping back inside the Top 10. They are showing to be a true contender after the COVID scare that went through the team. And with the addition of Tyler Toffoli, the Flames could be the favourite to win the Pacific Division. Dare I say a contender to win the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and others.
NHL
Derek Ryan: Enjoying a Larger Role

It is clear Derek Ryan is relishing his new position on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Ryan has four points in four games since being moved to the right wing along side Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele. That line has had instant chemistry and they’ve combined for 11 points at 5×5 in four games.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish long road trip in Chicago

BLUE JACKETS (23-23-1) at BLACKHAWKS (18-24-7) Through 20 minutes in Calgary on Tuesday night, it looked like the Blue Jackets were on their way to potentially extending their road trip record to 4-0 coming out of the All-Star break. Columbus was playing one of the top teams in the NHL...
NHL

