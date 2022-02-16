California Dreamin’

A few weeks ago, I asked fans to submit realistic trade proposals involving the Oilers that they would like to see happen. I rounded up some of my favourites of the bunch, whether I thought they were realistic or just flat out entertaining, and gave my take on them in a video over on our YouTube channel! There were a lot of deals that I really expected to see, like the ones involving Jacob Chychrun or deals that involved dumping off Tyson Barrie’s contract. There were also a lot that really surprised me, including one that was a package for Patrick Laine and one that involved Sherwood Park, Alberta product Carter Hart. There were also a handful of deals that involved the Oilers swinging a deal with the Seattle Kraken and that really got me thinking that these two teams might actually make sense as trading partners. Anyways, I gave my full take in the video, which you can watch below!
Comments / 0