California Dreamin’

The student becomes the teacher. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Last night, the Oilers were able to handle the rusty San Jose Sharks with relative ease — SJ was incredibly sloppy and they put in the kind of performance that will always hand you a loss — and I was hoping for another dose of the same story against the Kings. As Gregor wrote this morning in the GDB, the Kings haven’t played for two weeks and that’s an eternity in the NHL, meaning the Oilers had another chance to get some work done against a squad that was unlikely to be at their best. Once we finally got through the Drew Doughty tribute and the anthems, it was finally time to get to business and I was hoping the Oilers wouldn’t be feeling half as tired as I was for having to stay up this late. I mean, it was almost 9 p.m. by the time this thing started and it’s a school night. *spits* Thankfully, the glare from the Kings’ domes was enough to burn my eyeballs into the open position. The bad news was that it also meant seeing LA take an early lead on the back of a derpy play for the ages.

