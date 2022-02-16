ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Cain on 'Kilmeade Show': Liberals want to tell the media what to print

By Fox News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that Democrats wanting positive coverage by the media is "terrifying." Cain's comments came after New York Mayor Eric Adams suggested that negative media coverage of him is distorted because he’s a Black man, calling...

The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
Primetimer

Michele Tafoya tells Tucker Carlson she left Sunday Night Football because of a "palpable pull at my gut" to get into political discourse

Tafoya has been on a media tour since saying goodbye to NFL sideline reporting with Super Bowl LVI, explaining her decision to lean into conservative politics. Tafoya, who attended UC Berkeley at the same time as Greg Gutfeld, said on Gutfeld! that she has returned her UC Berkeley communications diploma because of her alma mater's politics. Tafoya's appearance last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight made her a trending topic on Twitter after she denounced Critical Race Theory and said "it breaks my heart that kids are being taught that skin color matters." As for leaving NBC and NFL broadcasting, Tafoya told Carlson: “This has been on mind. I’ve been waking up every day with a palpable pull at my gut that … my side, my view, my middle ground kind of moderate viewpoint is not being represented to the rest of the world, I didn’t fee. And so, rather than, you know, just banging it out on Twitter or Instagram every day, I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something.’ I have benefited greatly from the American dream and I feel like, for the sake of my kids and because I so love this country, I’ve got to start giving back.” Tafoya's conservative politics isn't something new. She used to host a Twin Cities radio talk show in 2010 where she'd bash Hillary Clinton. She also would send out anti-Obama tweets when he was president. ALSO: Tucker Carlson, a clever demagogue, sees great potential in the idea that Michele Tafoya is being persecuted for saying “skin color” shouldn’t “matter.”
PWMania

The Rock Called Out By Donald Trump Jr. and Accused of ‘Transphobia’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation on his Spotify podcast and after he issued an apology, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson publicly showed support for Rogan. However, a Twitter user brought up how Rogan used the N-word repeatedly during his podcasts and The Rock responded with the following:
Fox News

Hannity predicts outcome of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."
The Week

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah doesn't get why Fox News is supporting the Canada trucker blockade

The anti-vaccine mandate "Freedom Convoy" of big rigs and other vehicles blocking three major U.S.-Canada border crossing and strangling the business district of Canada's capital, Ottawa, has now drawn the ire of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford, major automakers, 911 operators, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the White House, which urged Trudeau on Thursday to address the blockade.
Fox News

