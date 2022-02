Clinical use of human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) is hampered by the technical limitations of their expansion. Here, we developed a chemically synthetic culture substrate for human pluripotent stem cell attachment and maintenance. The substrate comprises a hydrophobic polyvinyl butyral-based polymer (PVB) and a short peptide that enables easy and uniform coating of various types of cell culture ware. The coated ware exhibited thermotolerance, underwater stability and could be stored at room temperature. The substrate supported hPSC expansion in combination with most commercial culture media with an efficiency similar to that of commercial substrates. It supported not only the long-term expansion of examined iPS and ES cell lines with normal karyotypes during their undifferentiated state but also directed differentiation of three germ layers. This substrate resolves major concerns associated with currently used recombinant protein substrates and could be applied in large-scale automated manufacturing; it is suitable for affordable and stable production of clinical-grade hPSCs and hPSC-derived products.

