ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TRAIN Announces First New Album In Five Years — ‘AM GOLD’ Officially Set For May Release!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown for?their countless chart-topping hits spanning nearly three decades, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band TRAIN has announced their highly anticipated 11th studio album, AM Gold, is set for release on May 20, 2022 via Columbia Records. AM Gold marks the group’s first release of all-new?original music in five years. Giving fans the first...

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Who’s back: The Who announces North American tour starting in April

Last year, Roger Daltrey said that The Who would return to the stage in April of 2022, and he wasn’t lying. The band has announced The Who Hits Back! Tour for North America, kicking off April 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The spring leg of the tour wraps May...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

LIT Announce U.S. Dates For “SPRING LOADED” Tour

Legendary rockers LIT have announced their first batch of US tour dates in over three years today. The trek dubbed, “Spring Loaded” is set to begin May 4 in Flint, MI along with a date at Sony Hall in New York City May 10 and then wrapping up at Mohegan Sun Casino June 4. Special guests Heart Attack Man here and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts here will complete the bill for a night of non-stop rock-n-roll.
MUSIC
wesb.com

CHEAP TRICK Adds 19 Shows To Summer 2022 North American Tour With ROD STEWART

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted singer-songwriter, today announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guests CHEAP TRICK. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the 38-date tour will be Stewart‘s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Buckcherry Roll Out “54321” Video; Announce April/May 2022 Tour Dates

Buckcherry premiere today the fifth video from their ninth studio album, Hellbound, for the track “54321.”. The video, shot on tour dates in Dallas and Oklahoma City, was directed by KasterTroy. The video follows clips shot for the tracks “So Hott,” “Hellbound,” “Wasting No More Time,” and “Gun.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Punknews.org

Riverby announce new album, release “Baseless” video

Philadelphia based indie punk band Riverby have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Absolution and will be out March 25 via Take This to Heart Records. The band has also released a video for their lead single, "Baseless". The song comes with a content warning as it contains "graphic lyrics pertaining to sexual assault and abuse". Riverby released Smart Mouth in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Monahan
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Yes premiere brand new video for A Living Island

Prog legends Yes have premiered a brand new video for A Living Island, which you can watch in full below. The track is taken from the band's most recent album, The Quest, which was released through InsideOut Music last year. “Very excited to announce the release of the video for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Theatre#Red Rocks Amphitheatre#Music Group#Columbia Records#Save Me#Live Nation#The North American#Blues Traveler#Artis
iconvsicon.com

DROWNING POOL Sign With UMe/T-Boy For Upcoming ‘Strike A Nerve’ Album

The multi-platinum artists and Texas heavy rockers DROWNING POOL will release their forthcoming new studio album, Strike A Nerve, on UMe/T-Boy. This is Drowning Pool’s sixth studio album and third with frontman Jasen Moreno. Founding members C.J. Pierce, Stevie Benton and Mike Luce have played together for an uninterrupted...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Kreator announce new album ‘Hate Über Alles’; release title-track

Share the post "Kreator announce new album ‘Hate Über Alles’; release title-track" German thrash metal vets Kreator have revealed their fifteenth studio album titled ‘Hate Über Alles,’ which releases on June 3rd, 2022 through Nuclear Blast Records (pre-order). To celebrate the news, the band have unleashed the official music video for the impending LP’s title-track — check out the clip below.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
97.9 WGRD

Puscifer Announce 2022 ‘Existential Reckoning’ Tour Dates

For those keeping track of Maynard James Keenan, the man of many bands will be putting his talents to use this summer with Puscifer as the group brings their theatrical rock shows to concert stages across the U.S. in June and July. Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round will be...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 12th album Unlimited Love, release first single Black Summer

A week on from their initial teaser, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced details of their 12th album Unlimited Love. As we all know already, the follow-up to 2016's The Getaway features the return of John Frusciante, with the guitarist enthusing of the whole process that, "When we started writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny 'Guitar' Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other."
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Train Returning With New Album And Tour

Train has announced that they will be launching a North American summer tour to promote their forthcoming album and will feature support from Jewel and Blues Traveler. The band will be releasing the new album, entitled "AM Gold", on May 20th. Frontman Pat Monahan said of the band's 11th studio record, Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it's difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy