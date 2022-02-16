TRAIN Announces First New Album In Five Years — ‘AM GOLD’ Officially Set For May Release!

A week on from their initial teaser, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced details of their 12th album Unlimited Love. As we all know already, the follow-up to 2016's The Getaway features the return of John Frusciante, with the guitarist enthusing of the whole process that, "When we started writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny 'Guitar' Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other."

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO