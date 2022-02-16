Richape Mille Launches NFTs That Unite the Physical and the Virtual

Xeikon continues on its pathway to full digitalization with the launch of its new Xeikon LCU series (Label Converting Units), specifically developed and designed for the converting industries in high-end label production and manufacturing. Moving to the next technological generation, Xeikon’s Label Converting Units are designed with modular and scalable architecture for added flexibility, cloud connection and full integration. They come in two models, the Xeikon LCU350 with its new modular platform for added flexibility and scalability to support business growth – and the Xeikon LCU33, a basic version and entry-level choice. The new LCU series is now available for demonstration at Xeikon’s Chicago Innovation Center and Xeikon’s Global Innovation Center, located at Xeikon HQ.
