Global Circumstances Still Impacting Shopper Behavior

The impacts of enhanced nitrogen (N) deposition on theÂ global forest carbon (C) sink and other ecosystem services may depend on whether N is deposited in reduced (mainly as ammonium) or oxidized forms (mainly as nitrate) and the subsequent fate of each. However, the fates of the two key reactive N forms and theirÂ contributions to forest C sinks are unclear. Here, we analyze results from 13 ecosystem-scale paired 15N-labelling experiments in temperate, subtropical, and tropical forests. Results show that total ecosystem N retention is similar for ammonium and nitrate, but plants take up more labelled nitrate (\({20}_{15}^{25}\)%) (\({{{{{{\rm{mean}}}}}}}_{{{{{{\rm{minimum}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{maximum}}}}}}}\)) than ammonium (\({12}_{8}^{16}\)%) while soils retain more ammonium (\({57}_{49}^{65}\)%) than nitrate (\({46}_{32}^{59}\)%). We estimate that the N deposition-induced C sink in forests in theÂ 2010s Â is \({0.72}_{0.49}^{0.96}\)"‰Pg C yrâˆ’1, higher than previous estimates because of a larger role for oxidized N and greater rates of global N deposition.

