Report: Two NFL Teams Pop on Deshaun Watson's Radar

Deshaun Watson won't be playing in Houston this fall. That's widely known throughout the NFL, but where he will be taking snaps is still greatly in question.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings are on the radar for the former Clemson quarterback who didn't play at all in 2021.

Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, could have his legal issues behind him in time for trade season in the NFL, and with a no-trade clause, he'll have to approve any deal the Texans reach with potential suitors.

Watson has wanted out of Houston since last offseason but after the civil lawsuits were filed, the Texans were unable to move him, even though the Miami Dolphins, a team Watson reportedly had an interest in joining, looked into acquiring him during the 2021 season.

The report stated that Watson is looking for the right offensive fit, and the Bucs and Vikings apply. Only one of those teams is currently searching for a quarterback, though.

Tampa Bay lost Tom Brady when the all-time great announced his retirement earlier this month. The Bucs have reportedly looked into Watson, and even though receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and others are entering free agency, it's still an offense that could attract Watson. The Bucs, according to the report, could also look at Seattle's Russell Wilson to replace Brady.

It's also a winnable division as the Saints, Panthers and Falcons all have quarterback and roster issues of their own. Right now, the Bucs are behind 14 NFL teams in odds to win the Super Bowl at +2600, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins is set to be the quarterback for new head coach Kevin O'Connell and the organization for one more season. His contract, which costs the team $45 million against the salary cap in 2022, doesn't expire until 2023, so the Vikings would have to move him and take the cap hit to bring in Watson as a long-term option.

The Vikings are currently +3300 to win it all in 2022. Theirs and the Bucs' odds would likely rise if Watson, who led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020.

The new league season, when free agency and trades can become official, begins March 16.

Watson played for Clemson from 2014-16, leading the Tigers to two College Football Playoff appearances and one national championship.

