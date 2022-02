The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is finally set, and two drivers will end up missing the race. After months of speculation that this year’s Daytona 500 could be the first ever without at least 40 cars, it was recently confirmed that there would indeed be a full 40-car field for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO