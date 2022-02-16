Oh, no: A short track shutout for US at Beijing Olympics

Russia is insisting the results of the Olympics' team figure skating competition are final, no matter what happens in the doping investigation into Kamila Valieva. Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee, on Thursday said Russia "strongly" disagrees with the International Olympic Committee's statement that the results of the team tournament and women's singles competition at the Beijing Olympics are "preliminary" because Valieva's doping case isn't resolved. Instead, he said Russia is insisting the medals can't be redistributed, The New York Times reports.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO