Oh, no: A short track shutout for US at Beijing Olympics

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Oh no, it was a short track shutout...

Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
The Week

2022 Olympics: Russia insists team skating medals aren't 'subject to revision' amid Kamila Valieva doping case

Russia is insisting the results of the Olympics' team figure skating competition are final, no matter what happens in the doping investigation into Kamila Valieva. Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee, on Thursday said Russia "strongly" disagrees with the International Olympic Committee's statement that the results of the team tournament and women's singles competition at the Beijing Olympics are "preliminary" because Valieva's doping case isn't resolved. Instead, he said Russia is insisting the medals can't be redistributed, The New York Times reports.
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods responds when asked bluntly if he trusts PGA Tour

Tiger Woods faced the media last night for the first time since December and the overwhelming message was: his career is not over. Woods, 46, spoke for 30 minutes and largely didn't reveal too much we didn't already know. It's a work in progess. It's tough. But he will return....
GOLF
CBS News

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday night. Hall, 23. had the event's best score with 90.01 after completing an impressive array of moves in his winning run, including a leftside double cork 1620. The Alaska-born skier won his first-ever Olympics medal.
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Canada beats US behind Gushue to win Olympic curling bronze

BEIJING (AP) — John Shuster began his fifth Olympics as a U.S. flag bearer, leading the defending men's curling champions and the rest of Team USA into the Beijing Games' opening ceremony. He ended it empty-handed, losing 8-5 in the bronze medal match to Brad Gushue and Canada.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Beijing 2022 men's curling: Team GB beat USA to advance to gold medal final

Great Britain men's curling team are through to the Olympic gold medal match at Beijing 2022 after beating defending champions United States 8-4 on Thursday (17 February). The win ensures that Team GB will walk away with at least a silver medal from the Games in the Chinese capital. The...
WORLD
ironcountyreporter.com

Baumgartner heartbroken at Olympics

BEIJING, China — During an interview with NBC at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Nick Baumgartner was downright heartbroken after his quarterfinal elimination in snowboard cross. “I’m running out of chances,” he said. “I got so much support back home and I feel like I let them down. This one stings. This one hurts. I just feel bad.”
IRON COUNTY, MI

