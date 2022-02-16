ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CommScope Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17th, before market open. The consensus...

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
Fintech Q4 2021 Earnings Overview

Fintech companies aim to disrupt traditional finance and with our worlds increasingly going digital, it makes sense that traditional finance is also moving online. Fintech companies aim to disrupt traditional finance and with our worlds increasingly going digital, it makes sense that traditional finance is also moving online. There are multiple different innovations that have taken place, from digital payments to using A.I. to better price credit risk.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Karyopharm Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (+28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.92M (-9.1% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.19 (-221.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.68M (-8.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, RARE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

American Axle & Manufacturing Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-94.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (-11.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Reynolds Consumer Products Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open. The consensus EPS estimate is $0.49 (-14% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.02B (+18.5% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, REYN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

Enterprise Products Partners offers income stability during market storms. Waste Connections offers a near-recession-proof business. Brookfield Infrastructure has a long history of taking advantage of market crashes. Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. However, one way investors can blunt some of the impact of a sell-off is to...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y). Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4. It...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walmart's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Walmart WMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Roku stock plunges as Q4 results, guidance miss expectations; Benchmark lowers PT

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares plunged on Friday after the streaming giant posted fourth-quarter results and first-quarter guidance that missed Wall Street expectations, prompting investment firm Benchmark to lower its price target. Analyst Daniel Kurnos lowered the price target to $305, but kept his buy rating on the Anthony Wood-led Roku, noting...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood purchased the dip in Roblox, $24M worth as the stock sold off 26%

ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood purchased the dip in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) on Wednesday after the online gaming platform dropped 26.5%. The slide followed fourth-quarter results that failed to meet Wall Street's expectations. Wood scooped up 454K shares of RBLX, valued at roughly $24M. ARK's move was split...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Armada Hoffler Properties Q4 Earnings Preview

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open. The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.26 (+2.67% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.62M (+11.14% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, AHH has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Avalara Q4 Earnings Preview: Will The Report Change The Story?

Avalara is a lesson in why "it should be" is often an exercise in futility in public stock investing. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

