Kelly Clarkson Calls Into Her Own Talk Show: ‘This Is Me, Broken’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson called in to chat with guest host Taraji P. Henson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly was promoting American Song Contest, a new show which she will co- host with Snoop Dogg. Kelly didn’t say why she is at home “quarantining” with her young kids. Wearing a...

Primetimer

Kelly Clarkson files to drop "Clarkson" from her legal name

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly Brianne Clarkson is dropping her last name, so she will only be known as Kelly Brianne. “My new name more fully reflects who I am," Clarkson wrote in the legal document. It's unclear if her changing her legal will affect how she's known on TV as the star of The Kelly Clarkson Show. ALSO: Clarkson filmed her show Wednesday from quarantine, isolating even though she's "not even sick."
The US Sun

What is Tisha Campbell’s net worth?

ACTRESS, Tisha Campbell, has an impressive acting career. She has appeared in a number in a slew of films and hit television series including the comedy show, Martin. Tisha Michelle Campbell, 53, was born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and...
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
Radar Online.com

Newly Single Shailene Woodley Proudly Flashes Bare Finger, Ditches Engagement Ring For First Outing Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley is single and ready to mingle — at least that's what her bare ring finger is saying after she ditched her diamond from ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers!. The 30-year-old Big Little Lies actress stepped out for the first time since ending her engagement to the NFL player, and she wanted everyone to know she was missing one accessory.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
Primetimer

Sherri Shepherd is in talks to host her own daytime talk show -- Wendy Williams is not returning to The Wendy Williams Show this season

Shepherd, who has been one of The Wendy Williams Show's substitute guest-hosts this season, is in advanced discussions with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury for her own daytime talk show that could potentially replace Williams' show next season. The potential talk show would be separate from The Wendy Williams Show and mark a full-time return to daytime TV for Shepherd, a former The View co-host. Williams, who has been absent from her show all this season while dealing with health issues, won't return this season and it's unclear if she'll be back next season. "A source says it’s unclear whether Williams will ever come back to her show, but if she is in good enough health to do so and wants to return, executives would be thrilled to welcome her back with open arms," reports Variety's William Earl. "After all, Williams has been a huge hit for Debmar-Mercury and a stalwart in daytime television on the Fox TV Stations." He adds: "If Williams does not return next season, a show starring Shepherd would be a sensible option to fill the daytime slot. Insiders say the show being developed would fully be Shepherd’s own show — not a replacement for Williams on that show. A deal is currently being negotiated, but the paperwork is not signed."
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
