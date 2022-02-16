ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earth911 Podcast: Ecosia.org’s Christian Kroll on Planting Trees With Every Web Search

By Earth911
Earth 911
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you reduce your digital life’s environmental impact? Making changes to reduce your environmental impact around the house is straightforward — you can eat less meat, reduce your purchases of single-use plastic or turn down the thermostat by a few degrees to make...

earth911.com

Phys.org

The world's most unwanted plants help trees make more fruit

Keeping the spark alive is hard in any relationship. It's especially hard for fruit trees trying to attract pollinators. Blaire Kleiman, an FIU Institute of Environment graduate teaching assistant and alumna, found an unexpected source that keeps this relationship fruitful. Weeds. These often unwanted, wild-growing plants might not be particularly...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Fungi: The missing link in tree planting schemes

To slow climate change and restore dwindling wildlife populations, the UK government aims to plant enough trees to expand the country's woodland cover from 13% to 20% by 2050. Creating healthy woodlands on this scale is an enormous challenge, but forestry experts have developed guidance which, if followed, ought to give these new habitats the greatest chance of success.
SCIENCE
Woodburn Independent

Tree planting event

Volunteers needed to plant white oak trees at Willamette Mission State Park on Feb. 24GERVAIS, Oregon—Willamette Mission State Park rangers need 20 volunteers from 9 a.m. to12 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, to help plant 40 Oregon white oak saplings at Willamette Mission State Park. White oak savanna was historically a key part of the Willamette Valley landscape and volunteer efforts are a part of restoring this feature to the park's natural areas. Volunteers will work alongside an Oregon Parks and Recreation Department archaeologist who will oversee the digging portion of planting. The work includes hand digging holes to a...
GERVAIS, OR
BBC

Paignton Zoo plants trees for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A zoo has planted 29 trees to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Paignton Zoo said the trees would symbolise Her Majesty's 70 years of service by honouring her in a "unique and sustainable way". The Queen's Green Canopy initiative encourages people to plant a tree for the jubilee. Catherine Mortimer,...
LIFESTYLE
marketplace.org

Can credit card companies plant the trees they say they will?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Upworthy

What number do you see in this picture? Viral optical illusion takes the internet by storm.

The internet has found a new optical illusion to obsess over. A seemingly simple photo shared by Twitter user @benonwine features a number partly concealed within a striped black and grey circle. "DO you see a number? If so, what number?" they ask in the tweet. While this initially looks like a pretty easy task, you soon realize that the zig-zag pattern of the circle makes things a bit tricky. Thousands of internet users from around the world have viewed the visual puzzle since it was posted on Twitter last week and have been left baffled by how many come to very different conclusions on the hidden figures.
TECHNOLOGY
The Trussville Tribune

Tree Talk: How to plant happy trees

By The Trussville Tree Commission, Special to the Tribune TRUSSVILLE — It’s Arbor Week in Trussville, a time to celebrate our beautiful trees and to plant new ones. The garden shops are stocked with the best tree selections of the year, and the Trussville Tree Commission will be giving away hundreds of tree seedlings this weekend. […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Phys.org

Planting trees in pastureland provides significant cooling in the tropics

Farmers struggling to adapt to rising temperatures in tropical regions can unleash the benefits of natural cooling, alongside a host of other wins, simply by dotting more trees across their pasturelands. For the first time, a study led by the University of Washington puts tangible numbers to the cooling effects of this practice.
AGRICULTURE
allthatsinteresting.com

Discover The Manchineel Tree, The Plant So Toxic That Its Nickname Is The ‘Tree Of Death’

Found in tropical places like the Florida Everglades, the manchineel tree is a flowering spurge plant that is packed with poison — from its fruit to its bark and sap. The manchineel tree produces some of the world’s most beautiful wood. Caribbean craftsmen have been using it as their stock in trade for centuries, carving some of the most beautiful curios and bedroom sets out of its bark. It can even be found in some historic houses all over the United States, from fireplace mantels to wood mirrors.
FLORIDA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

New Study Suggests Earth Could Be Intelligent Being

As it turns out, the very cosmic rock we're living on at this moment may be considered an intelligent being. While the phrase doesn't necessarily mean the planet Earth will turn out to be a real-life Ego the Living Planet, a team of researchers say in a recent study the planet does, in fact, show similar processes other living, intelligent beings possess.
ASTRONOMY
Bossip

BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of February 21

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?. We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya. Astro Overview:. This week’s big astro news is the return of Pluto in...
LIFESTYLE
MotorBiscuit

Marina Begins to Boil After Tesla Model X Falls Into a Marina

New technological breakthroughs often feel like magic at first. With the advent of EVs or the attempts to create autonomous driving, this concept should be pretty familiar for anyone paying attention to the car world. However, this Tesla Model X falling into a marina in Spain might be a little too on the nose. Once the Tesla Model X was submerged, the water above began to boil and steam like some sort of cartoon witch’s brew.
CARS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

