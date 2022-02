In the last couple of years, antique-inspired bust home decor has grown rapidly and has worked its way into well-known home decor collections. What started out as statues of figures has grown into planters, coffee mugs, candles, art, and even furniture. I love incorporating this home decor item into our home. It nods back to the European antique style that I love so much. A couple of years ago I rounded up some bust planters [LINK] to share with you and I’ve even shared some mantel inspiration[LINK] that included my bust collection. However, since the home style has grown so much, I thought I would give and updated round up come antique-inspired bust home decor with you today.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO