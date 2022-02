A recent study has revealed that more Americans are leaving big cities behind for places like South Carolina, Florida, and surprisingly, Vermont. According to The Hill, moving company United Van Lines found in its latest study that Americans are moving to southern states. Such states are South Carolina, Alabama, and Florida. The study also discovered that more people are likely choosing to move close to family. And less for a new job or job transfer. Out of all the consumers who moved with United Van Lines last year, only 32% stated they moved for job purposes. This is due to remote work continuing to be a new normal for many Americans.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO