ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

I don't think it's the beginning of a bear market, says Joe Terranova

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova joins the 'Halftime Report'...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

When The Stock Market Is Tanking, Don’t Even Think About Selling

I am a Wealth Advisor (AVP) at Steel Peak Wealth Management that focuses on investing and financial planning for millennial clients. It has been harder to follow the stock market this year than following ever-changing Covid-19 guidelines. Unusually high inflation rates, a Fed committed to raising interest rates and the rampant spread of the omicron variant have paved a rocky road for stocks.
STOCKS
CNBC

Wall Street's top analysts like these stocks for the long term amid market turmoil

Investors kicked off 2022 in a swirl of uncertainty, including the Federal Reserve's move to tighten monetary policy, rising inflation and tension between Russia and Ukraine. Indeed, these factors so unsettled the market, the major indexes ended the prior week firmly in negative territory. Finding long-term stock picks in this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Market#Stock#Btig#Aureus Asset Management
Motley Fool

Yet Another Billionaire Buys Rivian Stock: Should You Too?

At least two billionaire investors bought Rivian stock in late 2021. But the stock has fallen sharply since, so you'd want to know more than billionaire moves before you to press the buy button. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I don't think Rivian will be the next Tesla

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rivian: "No, I don't think [it's going to be the next Tesla]. I think that it's going to be a very unsexy truck maker. I have to tell you, Ford has to sell its stock [in Rivian]. Why don't we buy GM? I mean, [GM CEO] Mary Barra is doing a good job. If you want those vans, she's got a whole van division. I know it's a little old fashion. Let's give it a shot."
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled

BOSTON - Peloton Interactive Inc's stock price tumbled more than 50% in the last three months of 2021 but several prominent investment firms were so sure the at-home fitness company could regain its footing that they bought new or added to existing positions. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. PTON...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Top 15 Hedge Fund Managers Earn $15.8 Billion Last Year

It’s getting rough out there for hedge fund managers. The 15 most highly-paid in the industry earned “only” $15.8 billion, down from $23 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg’s rankings. Worries about inflation and the potential for Federal Reserve tightening injected some volatility into the stock...
MARKETS
Benzinga

BofA Analyst Is Bullish On Apple - See Why

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will likely see an increase in iPhone sales, thanks to the rollout of 5G networks worldwide and the possibility of augmented/virtual reality glasses coming later this year, Bank of America said. Analyst Wamsi Mohan noted that as the world comes out of the pandemic, replacement cycles...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cathie Wood’s flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down 30% year-to-date and is more wildly volatile than practically any fund on the market. So when Wood was invited onto CNBC’s Halftime Report, she took it as an opportunity to defend the fund and its deflated price, now down to $68.80 from its peak of $155 a year ago.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs CEO braces for above trend inflation

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon on Thursday said 2022 will mark a shift from low interest rates and tame inflation to tighter borrowing conditions and above-trend inflation. In his remarks at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum, Solomon updated financial targets the firm had laid out at its investor day in 2020. The bank now expects to book $350 billion in inflows in its asset management and wealth management by 2024, up from its earlier target of $250 billion. The firm is projecting 14% to 16% return on equity, up from its earlier target of greater than 13%. It's projecting $225 billion in gross alternatives fundraising by 2024 and greater than $10 billion in firmwide management fees. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 0.4%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy