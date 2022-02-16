ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lachlan Murdoch named honorary starter of Daytona 500

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR on Wednesday named Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch the honorary starter...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will miss the Daytona 500

The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is finally set, and two drivers will end up missing the race. After months of speculation that this year’s Daytona 500 could be the first ever without at least 40 cars, it was recently confirmed that there would indeed be a full 40-car field for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Looking to go to the Daytona 500? Here's how much it'll cost

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR is back in Florida for the Daytona 500. What is referred to as “the Super Bowl” of NASCAR comes seven days after the 2022 Super Bowl took place in Los Angeles. And now, the sports world turns from the palm trees in southern California to the palm trees of Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Daytona 500 qualifying order revealed

The qualifying order for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway this Sunday, February 20 (Fox, 2:30 p.m. ET), but first, the 40-car field needs to be solidified.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
First Coast News

After 5 seasons, Greg Biffle returns to Daytona to qualify for the Great American Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle hopes to race at least one more time at the Daytona 500 Sunday. Biffle's last full time season in the Cup Series was in 2016, when he finished 23rd in the points for Roush Fenway Racing. After the season's conclusion, Biffle and Roush Fenway mutually parted ways. He has not raced in a Cup Series race since then.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WSAW

Eagle River native Natalie Decker to race in Daytona 300

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (WSAW) - Eagle River native and NASCAR driver Natalie Decker will race in the Xfinity Series “NASCAR Xfinity Beef it’s What’s for Dinner 300″ race, the racer announced Wednesday. Decker announced in a release that she is continuing a partnership with NERD focus...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR: Daytona speeds dropped a ridiculous amount

Daytona 500 qualifying speeds dropped a ridiculous amount in this year’s session to set the front row for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener. Leading up to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, speeds of the Gen 7 car were expected to rival that of the Gen 6 car, perhaps with a little bit of a drop-off based on all the changes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Television#Ap#Fox Corp
chattanoogacw.com

NASCAR Cup Series champ Joey Logano pumped to take on post-pandemic Daytona 500

DAYTONA, Fl. (WZTV) — NASCAR's top drivers are taking the red carpet Wednesday morning before hitting the track for the first round of 2022 Daytona 500 qualifying. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion, says he's most excited to see fans in the stands this year after pandemic-induced races left grandstands empty.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox32chicago.com

Daytona 500: 2022 starting lineup, everything to know about 64th Great American Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 2022 Daytona 500 kicks off on Sunday with 40 drivers competing in the 64th running of the Great American Race. The sold-out NASCAR Cup Series motor race held annually in Daytona International Speedway kicks off the season. Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will start from the pole and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman will join him on the front row. The two Chevrolet drivers locked down the position in Wednesday night time trials.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

How to watch NASCAR's Daytona 500 Speedweek events

It's a new era for NASCAR. The 2022 Daytona 500 will be the first official race using the all-new Next Gen Cup Series car, which features a number of innovations that mark the most radical change in the sport's history. The car made its exhibition debut in the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6, won by Joey Logano.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Daytona 500 Betting Preview: Kyle Busch Among Big Names To Avoid

In NASCAR, like every sport, fans buy tickets and turn on the TV to watch the superstars. But from a betting standpoint, getting too caught up in name recognition can be a fool’s errand. It’s especially risky in this year’s Daytona 500, where there’s no historical reference for how...
MOTORSPORTS
abc17news.com

Racing Royalty: Petty lineage back in spotlight at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Richard Petty’s grandson is set to make his NASCAR national series debut. Thad Moffitt is The King’s grandson and will race Friday night in the Truck Series opener at Daytona. Lee Petty is a NASCAR Hall of Famer and father of The King. Richard Petty’s son, Kyle, won eight times in the Cup Series and is now a broadcaster. His son, Adam, was in the beginning of his NASCAR career when he was killed at 19 during practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Brian Moffitt is CEO at Petty Motorsports and his wife, Rebecca, is Richard Petty’s daughter.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
NBC Sports

Wednesday schedule at Daytona: Cup qualifying

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The front row for the Daytona 500 will be determined Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway. Qualifying is the only on-track session Wednesday. The session begins at 8:05 p.m. ET on FS1 and Motor Racing Network. Forty-two cars are set to make a qualifying attempt....
MOTORSPORTS
Springfield News Sun

Keselowski leads Jack Roush back to Daytona's victory lane

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brad Keselowski took Jack Roush to victory lane for the first time since 2017 as their rebranded team showed its ready for the Daytona 500. Keselowski and Chris Buescher won the 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night to put them side-by-side starting from the second row in NASCAR's sold-out, season-opening spectacular.
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy