ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

ODAC Member Disagrees With Outcome for Sintilimab/Chemotherapy in Nonsquamous NSCLC

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jorge Nieva, MD, provided a recap of the recent ODAC meeting and explained his stance against further research for frontline sintilimab plus chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with nonsquamous NSCLC. During the FDA’s Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting, held on February...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Chemotherapy with a reduction of negative consequences

Cancer metastases, the main cause of cancer-related mortality, are sometimes triggered by successful chemotherapy. A research group at the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine analyzed this phenomenon and demonstrated ways of intervening to prevent it happening. A study carried out in the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion—Israel Institute of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancers raise defensive barrier in response to chemotherapy

Drugs which are commonly used as the first line of treatment for colorectal cancer cause the tumor cells to oversecrete proteins known as mucins, according to a new study published today in the journal eLife. The proteins alter the mucous layer, forming a physical barrier that prevents drugs from reaching their intended target.
CANCER
biospace.com

FDA's ODAC Says Lilly & Innovent Must Run U.S. Trial

It is not uncommon for different countries to require at least part of a clinical trial be conducted in their country. The rationale is not nationalistic, but rather, ethnicity-oriented in which drugs are often found to have different responses in different populations. This came to the forefront with a cancer drug developed by Eli Lilly and Company and Innovent Biologics, sintilimab. Lilly is headquartered in Indianapolis and Innovent is based in Suzhou, China.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

CAC Tied to Cardiovascular Risk During Radiation Therapy for NSCLC

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The burden of coronary artery calcium (CAC) may help predict the risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) during radiation treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a study presented at the Advancing the Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patient conference organized by the American College of Cardiology and held virtually from Feb. 11 to 12.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MedicalXpress

Research shows new drug combination effective for patients with advanced ovarian cancer

A new study led by researchers at Yale Cancer Center and the University of Maryland Comprehensive Cancer Center shows ixabepilone plus bevacizumab (IXA+BEV) is a well-tolerated, effective combination for treatment of platinum/taxane-resistant ovarian cancer compared to ixabepilone (IXA) alone. The data shows it also may significantly extend both progression free survival and overall survival. The results were published in the British Journal of Cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Odac#Sintilimab Chemotherapy#Targeted Oncology#Md#Pemetrexed#Asian#Clinical Medicine#The Odac Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Optimal blood pressure target to prevent severe hypertension in pregnancy: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Severe hypertension in pregnancy is a hypertensive crisis that requires urgent and intensive care due to its high maternal and fetal mortality. However, there is still a conflict of opinion on the recommendations of antihypertensive therapy. This study aimed to identify the optimal blood pressure (BP) levels to prevent severe hypertension in pregnant women with nonsevere hypertension. Ovid MEDLINE and the Cochrane Library were searched, and only randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included if they compared the effects of antihypertensive drugs and placebo/no treatment or more intensive and less intensive BP-lowering treatments in nonsevere hypertensive pregnant patients. A random effects model meta-analysis was performed to estimate the pooled risk ratio (RR) for the outcomes. Forty RCTs with 6355 patients were included in the study. BP-lowering treatment significantly prevented severe hypertension (RR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.37"“0.56), preeclampsia (RR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.69"“0.98), severe preeclampsia (RR, 0.38; 95% CI, 0.17"“0.84), placental abruption (RR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.32"“0.86), and preterm birth (<"‰37 weeks; RR, 0.81; 95% CI, 0.71"“0.93), while the risk of small for gestational age infants was increased (RR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.02"“1.54). An achieved systolic blood pressure (SBP) of <"‰130"‰mmHg reduced the risk of severe hypertension to nearly one-third compared with an SBP of â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg, with a significant interaction of the BP levels achieved with BP-lowering therapy. There was no significant interaction between the subtypes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and BP-lowering treatment, except for placental abruption. BP-lowering treatment aimed at an SBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg and accompanied by the careful monitoring of fetal growth might be recommended to prevent severe hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy