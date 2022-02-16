ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Critics Choice Awards goes international

The upcoming 27th annual Critics Choice Awards is going international, with organizers announcing Wednesday concurrent ceremonies will be held in both Century City and London.

“The role of the Critics Choice Awards in the entertainment world has grown exponentially over the past quarter century,” Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement. “When the pandemic made us move our show date from its traditional kick off in January into the heart of the awards season, we felt the need to add a second stage in London to make sure that all our honorees would have the opportunity to participate in the live telecast.”

Both ceremonies will be held March 13, with the Century City event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel at 4 p.m., and the London event being held late-night at the Savoy Hotel.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host the show, which will be broadcast on The CW and TBS.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but was pushed back due to surging COVID-19 cases.

IN THIS ARTICLE
