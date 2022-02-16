Digital display hacked, flashes anti-Biden messages outside of Florida park

A jaw-dropping piece of footage from Mexico shows a massive flock of birds mysteriously plummet to the ground with dozens of the unfortunate creatures perishing from the bizarre event. The very strange incident reportedly occurred in the city of Chihuahua last Monday morning and was captured on video by a security camera. What initially appears to be footage of a quiet street in the community quickly turns into something resembling a horror film as an enormous black cloud suddenly drops from the sky and washes over the road and nearby houses. When the proverbial dust settles, dozens of dead birds can be seen littering the sidewalk and surrounding areas as the more fortunate members of the flock fly away.

