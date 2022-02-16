Digital display hacked, flashes anti-Biden messages outside of Florida park

OAKLAND (CBSMiami) – Two women were attacked by a dog in Oakland Park on Thursday morning, one did not survive.
It happened just before 11 a.m., as Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida at 345 E Commercial Boulevard, after a 911 call was made reporting an animal bite.
When they arrived they found two women had been bitten.
“The two adult females are workers. One of them was working with the dog when apparently the dog suddenly snapped. The second adult female tried to aid the worker, but in the process, she herself...
