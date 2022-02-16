ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Digital display hacked, flashes anti-Biden messages outside of Florida park

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA digital display outside of a Florida park was hacked and flashed profanity-laced messages criticizing President Joe Biden. Miami-Dade County officials confirmed the sign was...

