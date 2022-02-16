This is the only cleanser I trust to take my make-up off, and it’s currently on sale at Boots

When it comes to skincare products, I’m as fussy as it gets. Spending hours researching, testing and reviewing products (yes, it’s kind of a dream job) means I put a lot of stuff on my face, but only the best actually makes it into the bathroom cabinet. And this cleansing oil sits firmly at the front.

Received as a Christmas gift from my mum, I was sceptical at first. Super Facialist was a brand I’d never heard of before – whether I was slacking at my job or this one just somehow slipped through the net, we’ll never know. But, nearly eight weeks on from Christmas Day, I’ve used this cleansing oil every day, twice a day, without fail.

As with most people, I have a love/hate relationship with my skin. Some days it’s plump, fresh and dewy. On others, it feels like crepe paper with hormonal breakouts and a nose to rival Rudolphs. And while this is sometimes still the case, with factors like the weather, stress levels, diet and sleep also playing a huge role, it’s so important to have a basic skincare routine with products you know you can trust.

How often we should be washing our faces is the age-old question. There’s still an ongoing debate as to whether once or twice a day is ideal, and both camps have their fair share of industry experts in their corner. I’m a twice a day washer, in the morning to remove any sweat from a workout and in the evening to wash off any make-up or pasta sauce that inevitably makes its way past my mouth. But, ultimately, it comes down to your skin type, lifestyle and what you think your skin needs, as there really is no better judge.

When it comes to taking make-up off, without being left with panda eyes or glitter eyeshadow that just moves around your face, not all face washes are made equal. And while I can’t say I’ve tried every single cleanser out there, this one will be hard to beat. Currently on sale at Boots with a third off, if you’re looking for a new face wash, please add this one to your list of potentials.

Super Facialist vitamin C+ skin renew cleansing oil

Sunflower oil, olive oil and grapeseed oil make up the bulk of this cleanser, while raspberry, orange peel, rosehip and cucumber oil also make an appearance – basically, it’s very oily, which gives it the power to dissolve make-up straight off of the skin.

While it looks and acts like oil when in the bottle and rubbed into dry skin (that bit takes a while to get used to), it turns into a light, milky, balm-like product when rinsed off with water. And don’t worry if you’re thinking you can’t use this in the shower – it also seems to work pretty well on wet skin too.

Let’s not forget about the addition of vitamin C. The ingredient is heralded in the beauty world as a must-have. It’s up there with retinol, hyaluronic acid and sunscreen in terms of importance.

So working it into a cleansing oil is a bit of a win-win. As an antioxidant, it protects skin from free radicals, UV exposure and inhibits melanin production, meaning less hyperpigmentation, brown spots and a more even skintone. And I have to say, it seems to be working for me.

A downside for some may be that it’s quite heavily fragranced, but the citrusy smell wakes me up in the morning. The founding idea behind the British cruelty-free brand was to make you feel like your own “super facialist” at home, with a range of products that go together like a pick and mix, for each individual’s skincare needs – so it makes sense that it would offer a spa-like sensory experience.

The verdict: Super Facialist Vitamin C+ skin renew cleansing oil

While CeraVe , Cetaphil and Simple still reign supreme in the face wash stakes, I’m fighting for this underdog every step of the way. This cleansing oil has been a gamechanger, giving me clean, soft and supple skin with minimal effort.

