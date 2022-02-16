ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This is the only cleanser I trust to take my make-up off, and it’s currently on sale at Boots

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3lP2_0eGKN6pZ00

When it comes to skincare products, I’m as fussy as it gets. Spending hours researching, testing and reviewing products (yes, it’s kind of a dream job) means I put a lot of stuff on my face, but only the best actually makes it into the bathroom cabinet. And this cleansing oil sits firmly at the front.

Received as a Christmas gift from my mum, I was sceptical at first. Super Facialist was a brand I’d never heard of before – whether I was slacking at my job or this one just somehow slipped through the net, we’ll never know. But, nearly eight weeks on from Christmas Day, I’ve used this cleansing oil every day, twice a day, without fail.

As with most people, I have a love/hate relationship with my skin. Some days it’s plump, fresh and dewy. On others, it feels like crepe paper with hormonal breakouts and a nose to rival Rudolphs. And while this is sometimes still the case, with factors like the weather, stress levels, diet and sleep also playing a huge role, it’s so important to have a basic skincare routine with products you know you can trust.

How often we should be washing our faces is the age-old question. There’s still an ongoing debate as to whether once or twice a day is ideal, and both camps have their fair share of industry experts in their corner. I’m a twice a day washer, in the morning to remove any sweat from a workout and in the evening to wash off any make-up or pasta sauce that inevitably makes its way past my mouth. But, ultimately, it comes down to your skin type, lifestyle and what you think your skin needs, as there really is no better judge.

When it comes to taking make-up off, without being left with panda eyes or glitter eyeshadow that just moves around your face, not all face washes are made equal. And while I can’t say I’ve tried every single cleanser out there, this one will be hard to beat. Currently on sale at Boots with a third off, if you’re looking for a new face wash, please add this one to your list of potentials.

Read more:

Super Facialist vitamin C+ skin renew cleansing oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggKas_0eGKN6pZ00

Buy now £8, Boots.com

Sunflower oil, olive oil and grapeseed oil make up the bulk of this cleanser, while raspberry, orange peel, rosehip and cucumber oil also make an appearance – basically, it’s very oily, which gives it the power to dissolve make-up straight off of the skin.

While it looks and acts like oil when in the bottle and rubbed into dry skin (that bit takes a while to get used to), it turns into a light, milky, balm-like product when rinsed off with water. And don’t worry if you’re thinking you can’t use this in the shower – it also seems to work pretty well on wet skin too.

Read more: 8 best foot peels to soften and smooth rough skin

Let’s not forget about the addition of vitamin C. The ingredient is heralded in the beauty world as a must-have. It’s up there with retinol, hyaluronic acid and sunscreen in terms of importance.

So working it into a cleansing oil is a bit of a win-win. As an antioxidant, it protects skin from free radicals, UV exposure and inhibits melanin production, meaning less hyperpigmentation, brown spots and a more even skintone. And I have to say, it seems to be working for me.

A downside for some may be that it’s quite heavily fragranced, but the citrusy smell wakes me up in the morning. The founding idea behind the British cruelty-free brand was to make you feel like your own “super facialist” at home, with a range of products that go together like a pick and mix, for each individual’s skincare needs – so it makes sense that it would offer a spa-like sensory experience.

The verdict: Super Facialist Vitamin C+ skin renew cleansing oil

While CeraVe , Cetaphil and Simple still reign supreme in the face wash stakes, I’m fighting for this underdog every step of the way. This cleansing oil has been a gamechanger, giving me clean, soft and supple skin with minimal effort.

Buy now £8.00, Boots.com

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on skincare and other beauty buys, try the links below:

For effective hair removal, look to our review of the best IPL machines to use at home

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a 74-Year-Old Makeup Artist—These Are the Products I Swear By for Creating a 5-Minute Face’

As we get older, our skin needs more moisture—and it can be challenging to find makeup products that work. “As skin ages, oil production slows down," says Dr. Maral Skelsey told Well + Good, "Oil glands become smaller and fewer in number, and lowered hormone levels affect how much oil is produced." The reduced levels of moisture can make skin feel dry and result in makeup creasing or flaking throughout the day.
MAKEUP
buzzfeednews.com

10 Best Hand Creams For Super-Dry, Cracked Skin

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Sorry To Break It To You, But These Skincare Products Are A Scam

The skincare industry has a knack of convincing us to buy things we don't necessarily need. Influencer reviews, cleverly positioned before-and-after pictures and even beauty expert backing are all very persuasive. Before you know it, you have a bathroom cabinet brimming with products you might never use or, worse still, products that don't really do anything.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Makeup Artists Say This Is The One Foundation Mistake You Have To Stop Making ASAP

Foundation is one of the most powerful makeup tools in existence— from its ability to cover up inflamed skin or breakouts to its potential to have anti-aging effects if blended correctly and with proper techniques. While foundation can look easy to do (just apply it to the face with a brush or sponge, right?), it actually requires several essential steps beforehand to ensure a look that is clean, smooth and that lasts all day.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Cleanser#Make Up#Sunflower Oil#Oil Can
Observer

The Best Body Lotions to Soothe and Moisturize Dry Skin

No skincare routine is complete without an excellent body lotion, because soft, smooth and hydrated skin is always the goal. While body cream might not seem like the most glamorous step in your regimen, it’s one of the most important, especially during the winter when the weather is particularly harsh and drying. After all, dry skin isn’t just an aesthetic situation; it can also lead to cracked and rough patches that are itchy and painful.
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones' go-to face cream is 42% off in the Amazon sale - be quick!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is constantly amazing us with her age-defying appearance – so when she waxes lyrical about a beauty product, you can bet we're taking notes. The 52-year-old recently revealed that the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant is her "answer to everything", and now that it's in the Amazon sale, it's the perfect time to try it for yourself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh Without Breaking The Bank

We all want a fresh bathroom. Nobody ever wants to live in a home where the bathroom smells like a public restroom after a three-day music festival. That is why many of us strive to keep our bathrooms as clean and neat as possible. Besides the basics of keeping the toilet bowl well-scrubbed, the towels freshly changed, and the bathtub or shower nicely bleached, we also go out of our way to purchase scented candles or essential oil diffusers to give our bathrooms that extra kick of freshness.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SELF

The 13 Dermatologist-Approved Moisturizers That Your Dry Skin Will Love

Shopping for the best moisturizer for dry skin can make you feel like Goldilocks browsing through the porridge aisle: There are plenty of options, but very few feel just right. You might think people with dry skin types would have an easy time finding a quality face moisturizer that works for them, considering how important moisturizer is in preventing crucial water loss, and thus keeping skin happy and healthy. In reality, moisturizing is an important step in everyone’s skin-care routine, and selecting a suitable product for dry skin can be just as challenging as finding a decent moisturizer for acne-prone or sensitive skin.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

These Jewelry-Cleaning Solutions Make My Pieces Look Brand New in Seconds, and They're Up to 84% Off

Though I'm more likely to add clothes and shoes from Target to my everyday rotation than I am to purchase designer pieces, one area in which I do tend to invest in is jewelry. I'm most drawn to necklaces, rings, and bracelets that promise to stand the test of time. I love knowing that the vast majority of items that I own are either gifts from myself or my loved ones or heirlooms that have been passed down to me from my grandparents. Over the years, I have collected quite a few easy-to-wear pieces that I tend to layer daily—but I have largely failed to find a great cleaning method.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Should You Use Toner If You Have Dry Skin? We Asked Dermatologists

From the harsh effects of winter to our diets to natural aging, there are many reasons why we experience dry skin, especially on our faces. Creating a traditional skincare routine for dry skin can be difficult since many toners out there contain alcohol as a prime ingredient, which can exacerbate drying. Toner is often dubbed an essential step for skincare, so we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to determine if anyone with dry skin should use toner, and if there are any kinds out there that won’t make the dryness worse.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Flawlessly Conceal Under-Eye Bags and Circles

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

27 Best Makeup Products on Amazon to Try Right Now

For years, I've done the majority of my shopping on Amazon—toilet paper, cat food, bach party decorations...if it's got free two-day shipping, it's in my cart. Basically everything on Amazon was fair game—expect makeup. As a beauty editor, I only shopped at traditional beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and drugstores and you know what? I was majorly missing out. Amazon has some *incredible* makeup offerings—from award-winning mascaras to trendy lipstick colors. You can literally shop whole virtual stores from iconic brands like Maybelline and Stila or find indie gems from brands like PYT and ATHR. Bottom line: Shopping for makeup on Amazon is v convenient but it can be overwhelming, so keep the below tips in mind before making a purchase.
MAKEUP
In Style

This Under-Eye Concealer Is So Good, It's Like I'm Wearing a Beauty Filter in Real Life

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Dark under-eye circles have been my arch nemesis for as long as I can remember. Even in high school I was already on the hunt for a holy grail product that would take away the tired look I always seem to have, no matter how many hours of peaceful rest I get the night before.
MAKEUP
In Style

This Powder Dry Shampoo Works Better Than Any Other Product I've Tried

As someone who basically shops for a living, I'm no stranger to new products. Over the years, I've tried at least 10 dry shampoos and thought I had settled on the absolute best formula — until I forgot to pack it for a vacation. Instead of using my go-to spray brand of two years, I had to settle for my friend's powder dry shampoo. After just one use, I snapped a picture of the Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder Dry Shampoo, so I could pick up my own bottle once I got home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thelesabre.com

The best foundations for all skin types

Foundation is one of the most important steps of makeup, but finding the perfect foundation is hard. Everyone has different types of skin. So, Sartell students that are looking for foundations for their skin type, this is the article for you!. Here are some of the best foundations for each...
SARTELL, MN
In Style

This Body Oil From an Oprah-Approved Brand Gives Me Baby-Soft Skin

I'm the definition of a creature of habit. For years, a drugstore face wash and moisturizer have been the extent of my skincare routine — if you could even call it that. And aside from quickly rubbing a glob of lotion over freshly shaven legs, I rarely give the rest of my skin any attention. Slowing down and indulging in lavish skin care was foreign to me for most of my life, but when I had to test products for a round of beauty awards in 2020, my perspective on body care completely shifted — and it's never been the same since.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

The Independent

508K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy