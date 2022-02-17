ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You probably have all the ingredients for this vegan curry already

By Lauren Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c61NC_0eGKMsZD00

With the right ingredients in your cupboard and freezer, you don’t need fresh produce for this easy curry recipe – and there’s no need to even defrost anything.

“The depth of flavour comes from using a stock cube and peanut butter as the base,” explains Phil Vickery .

Sweet potato, cauliflower and peanut curry

Serves : 4

Ingredients :

4tbsp any oil

250g frozen chopped onions

1tbsp dried garlic granules

½tsp dried chilli flakes

2tbsp frozen chopped ginger

400g can coconut milk

2 heaped tbsp peanut butter

10g vegetable stock cube, crumbled

500g frozen cubed sweet potato

500g frozen cauliflower florets

1-2tbsp cornflour

300g (about 6 × 50g balls) frozen spinach

1-2tsp sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 × 250g packets microwaveable basmati rice, warmed, to serve

Method :

1. Heat the oil in a pan over a high heat and then add the onions, garlic granules, chilli flakes and ginger. Cook for six to eight minutes to drive off the moisture and colour a little.

2. Add the coconut milk, half-fill the can with water, then add to the pan along with the peanut butter and stock cube and whisk. Bring to a simmer, then cook for five minutes.

3. Add the frozen sweet potato and cauliflower and bring back to a simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Mix the cornflour well with two tablespoons of cold water and then add to the simmering curry: it will thicken pretty much straight away.

5. Check the seasoning and adjust if needed, then drop in the frozen spinach. Cover and simmer for five minutes, then stir in the sugar, turn off the heat and leave for 15 minutes.

6. Stir well and serve with the basmati rice.

‘The Canny Cook’ by Phil Vickery (published by Kyle Books, £16.99; photography by Kate Whitaker), available now.

The Independent

The Independent

