Who Is Todd Spodek's Wife and Who Plays Her in 'Inventing Anna'?

Following the explosive success of "Bridgerton," Shondaland's next big thing is Netflix's "Inventing Anna," which brings Julia Garner to the small screen to portray the real exploits of the fake heiress Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin. Fronting a lavish lifestyle in New York City's social scene, Sorokin didn't just scam banks and upper-crust circles. One of her victims was her former friend Rachel DeLoache Williams, who was conned out of thousands of dollars. So what happened to Williams? If you were wondering, yes, Williams has definitely publicly spoken about Sorokin, even publishing the 2019 book "My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress." Here's what we know about her friendship with Sorokin and where she is today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO