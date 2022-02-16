Who Is Todd Spodek's Wife and Who Plays Her in 'Inventing Anna'?
Law and justice power couple Todd Spodek and his wife Margaret are two characters audiences want to know more about after watching "Inventing Anna" on...www.newsweek.com
Law and justice power couple Todd Spodek and his wife Margaret are two characters audiences want to know more about after watching "Inventing Anna" on...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0