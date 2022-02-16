ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

All lanes reopen following fiery crash that left woman dead, another injured

CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll lanes along I-285 East in Clayton County were promptly...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden to give Ukraine update as Russia adds troops

President Biden will give an update on the situation in Russia and Ukraine on Friday, after warning that Russian could invade Ukraine in the next several days. “In the afternoon, the President will give an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy, and Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine,” the White House announced.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Georgia Cars
Clayton County, GA
Accidents
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS News

Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
CBS News

Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Senators scramble to avert government shutdown on Friday

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers weren’t panicking yet, but Congress was scrambling on Thursday to strike a bipartisan deal to avert a government shutdown before funding runs out Friday night. Senate leaders said they expected to hold a vote later Thursday on the stopgap funding measure, called a continuing resolution...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy