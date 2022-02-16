ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLM 2 and Warburg Pincus Acquire Minesoft

MLM 2, an information services and software platform led by veteran IP executive Mason Slaine, and Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced the acquisition of Minesoft, a leading patent search provider. The investment will enable the company to accelerate the development of new products, expand and scale globally, including...

