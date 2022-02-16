MLM 2 and Warburg Pincus Acquire Minesoft

Merrick & Company, an international engineering, architecture, surveying, and geospatial solutions firm, has acquired Alliance Engineering. Based in Virginia, Alliance will join Merrick’s energy, manufacturing, and process team, bringing more than 30 years of engineering, design, and construction management expertise. The combined team will focus on six industrial markets: power generation; manufacturing; food and personal care; bioprocessing; oil and gas; and chemicals. The acquisition adds three new office locations for Merrick in Richmond, VA; Newport News, VA; and Baltimore, MD, which expands the Mid-Atlantic focus of Merrick’s industrial practice and strengthens the geographic reach of all Merrick’s business units. “Merrick and Alliance are a strong cultural fit and share a similar focus: being a trusted brand for delivering a full complement of engineering services to all markets,” said Christopher Sherry, PE, CEO and President of Merrick. Kevin Kokal, PE, CEO and Co-Founder of Alliance, said, “We’ll continue to bring the quality and expertise our clients associate with Alliance, now backed by the resources and breadth of Merrick. Combining forces with Merrick will benefit both our clients and our staff, and we look forward to everything to come.” “Alliance built a highly responsive, innovative professional services team that perfectly complements Merrick’s existing practice,” said Matthew Knudsen, PE, SVP of Merrick’s industrial business unit. “The combined group will continue to execute complex, multidiscipline capital projects from conceptual design through commissioning. I can’t wait to practice engineering with this team.” “Increased resources and geographic reach strengthen our capabilities and allow us to provide additional services to our industrial and manufacturing clients. We are excited to offer our client base this expanded service offering and to expand our geographic reach” said Jim Burnette, President and Co-Founder of Alliance. Merrick’s energy, manufacturing, and process team provides comprehensive professional services throughout the project lifecycle. They are experts in the application of industry best practices including front end loading, value improving practices, technoeconomic evaluation, and sustainability. Merrick & Company Merrick & Company (www.merrick.com) serves domestic and international clients in the energy & chemicals, manufacturing, national security, life sciences, and sustainable infrastructure markets. The employee-owned company has worked across all seven continents and maintains offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, and United Kingdom. For more information about Merrick & Company, visit www.merrick.com/News. Alliance Engineering For over 32 years, Alliance has provided a full range of customized engineering, design, construction management, and program management services to the Food & Personal Care, Industrial, Manufacturing, and Power Generation sectors. From conceptual studies to detailed process and infrastructure projects, Alliance has served more than 1,500 clients throughout the United States, with a central focus on highly responsive service and uncompromising quality. For more information about Alliance Engineering, visit https://allianceengineering.com.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO