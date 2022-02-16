ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowery Farming Acquires Traptic, 3D Vision and Robotics Harvesting Startup, to Accelerate the Commercialization of Fruiting and Vine Crops

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Bowery Farming, the largest vertical farming company in the US, has acquired Traptic, a company utilizing computer vision, robotic arms and artificial intelligence (AI), to harvest fruiting, vine and other delicate crops, including strawberries, tomatoes and more. Supplementing Bowery’s world-class robotics technology already deployed in its network, Traptic technology will accelerate...

