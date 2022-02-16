Bowery Farming Acquires Traptic, 3D Vision and Robotics Harvesting Startup, to Accelerate the Commercialization of Fruiting and Vine Crops
Bowery Farming, the largest vertical farming company in the US, has acquired Traptic, a company utilizing computer vision, robotic arms and artificial intelligence (AI), to harvest fruiting, vine and other delicate crops, including strawberries, tomatoes and more. Supplementing Bowery’s world-class robotics technology already deployed in its network, Traptic technology will accelerate...aithority.com
Comments / 0