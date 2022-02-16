ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville

By NINA METZ
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Will Arnett plays your quintessential lone-wolf police detective who’s reluctantly paired with a new partner each episode in the Netflix comedy “Murderville,” which is premised on a central gimmick: A different celebrity guest who has zero knowledge of the script joins him each time as his latest detective-in-training, and together they...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its 2017 finale.
MOVIES
Collider

'Murderville' Showrunner Krister Johnson on Finding the Balance Between Scripted and Improv Television

From showrunner Krister Johnson, the new Netflix murder-mystery comedy series Murderville (loosely adapted from the BBC Three TV series Murder in Successville) revolves around all the familiar police tropes audiences know and love — with an improvisational twist. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is already struggling in the workplace: he's separated from his wife, Rhonda, who also happens to be the department's Police Chief (Haneefah Wood) and he's been haunted by the death of his partner Lori (Jennifer Aniston) since it happened years ago and officially moved into cold-case status, despite his best efforts to solve it. But there are new murders afoot, and with each case comes a brand-new celebrity partner who will pair with Terry in order to figure out whodunit. The only trick is: they're the only person in the episode who hasn't been given a script to follow and must improvise their way through the investigation before determining who the real killer is by the end.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
Person
Annie Murphy
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Marshawn Lynch
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Miami Herald

Did Ellen DeGeneres Just Confirm Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant With Her and Travis Barker’s Child? 

Spilling some tea? Ellen DeGeneres may have just revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her and fiancé Travis Barker’s first child together. The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram account shared a sneak peek of an upcoming episode on Thursday, February 17, revealing the talk show host, 64, asked Kris Jenner about Kylie Jenner’s newborn, Wolf Webster. Ellen also asked which kid she thinks will give birth to her 12th grandchild, to which Kris, 66, mentioned Kendall Jenner.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

She Said Yes! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

A match made in world-class athlete heaven! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens‘ relationship began during the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve still managed to squeeze in tons of adventures together. The Olympic gold medalist and Houston Texans safety met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Improv Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Miami Herald

Everything Taylor Swift’s Exes Have Said About Her: Jake Gyllenhaal, More

Writing what she knows! Taylor Swift is notorious for penning personal tunes about her high-profile relationships, but how do her exes feel about being her muses?. The Grammy winner has been using her love life as inspiration since her self-titled debut dropped in 2006, featuring hits “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.” More than 10 years later, when she rereleased 2012’s Red, Swift had a simple message for anyone who might have thought her music was about them.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

‘90 Day Fiance’ Baby Bumps! Reality Stars’ Pregnancy Pics Over the Years

Nine months of 90 Day Fiancé baby bumps! TLC personalities, from Yara Zaya to Loren Brovarnik, have shown off their budding bellies while expecting children. Jovi Dufren‘s wife exclusively spoke to Us Weekly in January 2021 about the fear she felt taking a pregnancy test on her own ahead of their daughter Myla’s arrival.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy