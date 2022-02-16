‘Murderville’ review: Despite Will Arnett’s comedic talents, the celebrity-filled improv series threatens a detour to Dullsville

From showrunner Krister Johnson, the new Netflix murder-mystery comedy series Murderville (loosely adapted from the BBC Three TV series Murder in Successville) revolves around all the familiar police tropes audiences know and love — with an improvisational twist. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is already struggling in the workplace: he's separated from his wife, Rhonda, who also happens to be the department's Police Chief (Haneefah Wood) and he's been haunted by the death of his partner Lori (Jennifer Aniston) since it happened years ago and officially moved into cold-case status, despite his best efforts to solve it. But there are new murders afoot, and with each case comes a brand-new celebrity partner who will pair with Terry in order to figure out whodunit. The only trick is: they're the only person in the episode who hasn't been given a script to follow and must improvise their way through the investigation before determining who the real killer is by the end.

