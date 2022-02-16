What's Next:‌ Sanctions Sought in Uber Case | Sanctions Sought in Facebook Case

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing says it conducted a three-year-long investigation and received hundreds of complaints from Tesla workers. The agency says it found evidence that Tesla routinely kept Black workers in lower-level roles at the company, assigned them more physically demanding work, and retaliated against them when they complained about racist slurs on the assembly line.
A black doctor filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase Bank after she said employees at a branch in Houston discriminated against her and denied her service because of her race. Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart, who had just started working with the Valley Oaks Medical Group in Houston, said she tried depositing...
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed a “deeply disturbing” Supreme Court decision as giving a “free pass” to discriminate against Black voters. At issue: Monday’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that kept in place a redistricting map that a lower federal court ruled was likely in violation of the Voting Rights Act and discriminated against Black voters.
A group of 13 civil rights organizations sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week, calling on the Department of Justice to stop using a series of racist, century-old Supreme Court precedents in its court arguments. The letter ― signed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Hispanic...
WASHINGTON — A U.S. appeals court panel on Wednesday declined to block a lower court ruling that President Joe Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. By a 2-1 vote, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to stay the lower-court injunction. Judge Stephen...
The Supreme Court today agreed to consider limiting the scope of federal water law. In a short order this morning, the justices said they would take up Chantell and Michael Sackett’s challenge to a lower court ruling that had applied a definition of “waters of the U.S.” or WOTUS, established in the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States, to determine that the couple needed a Clean Water Act permit to build on their land.
A federal appeals court has denied the Biden administration’s request to undo the pause on its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees, leaving in place a ban on agencies enforcing the requirement. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit opted not to weigh in on the Justice...
Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
“As demand has increased and supply chains have buckled during the economic recovery, it has allowed companies that have obtained market power using illicit means to raise prices for consumers who are faced with corporate monopolies.”. “It is imperative that corporate executives who engage in criminal antitrust activity like price-fixing...
President Biden has made no secret of his radical plan to unilaterally decarbonize America. But before he can put his policies into effect, the United States Supreme Court will decide the case of West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. The case will determine whether Congress, and representatives from every state,...
Black Lives Matter shut down online fundraising Wednesday night after attorneys general in California and Washington state demanded the group submit delinquent financial disclosures for 2020. The Washington Examiner reported that Black Lives Matter halted online fundraising Wednesday. "We take these matters seriously and have taken immediate action," a Black...
Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
(Reuters) - Georgetown University’s law school shouldn’t banish a new faculty member over controversial Twitter posts questioning the nomination of a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge James Ho of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals told students there this week. Instead, it should let...
Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
NEW YORK, NY — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that part of an aiding-and-abetting illegal immigration law is unconstitutional, given its overbreadth and infringement upon free speech. U.S.C. § 1324(a)(iv) states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come, enter, or reside in...
Comments / 0