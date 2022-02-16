ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

What's Next:‌ Sanctions Sought in Uber Case | Sanctions Sought in Facebook Case

By Meghann M. Cuniff
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome‌ ‌back‌ ‌to ‌‌What’s‌ ‌Next‌, where we bring you the...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Tesla sued by California civil rights agency over racist treatment of Black employees

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing says it conducted a three-year-long investigation and received hundreds of complaints from Tesla workers. The agency says it found evidence that Tesla routinely kept Black workers in lower-level roles at the company, assigned them more physically demanding work, and retaliated against them when they complained about racist slurs on the assembly line.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meghanncuniff#Uber Discovery Dispute
mediaite.com

Jen Psaki Rips ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Supreme Court Decision That Gives ‘Free Pass’ to Discriminate Against Black Voters

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed a “deeply disturbing” Supreme Court decision as giving a “free pass” to discriminate against Black voters. At issue: Monday’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that kept in place a redistricting map that a lower federal court ruled was likely in violation of the Voting Rights Act and discriminated against Black voters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
eenews.net

Supreme Court takes WOTUS case

The Supreme Court today agreed to consider limiting the scope of federal water law. In a short order this morning, the justices said they would take up Chantell and Michael Sackett’s challenge to a lower court ruling that had applied a definition of “waters of the U.S.” or WOTUS, established in the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States, to determine that the couple needed a Clean Water Act permit to build on their land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kimora Lee Simmons' estranged Goldmans banker husband Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist' who 'uses people,' says lawyer for co-worker on trial for his part in a multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme

Ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner is a 'double bigamist,' a defense lawyer has claimed in the sensational Wall Street trial into his colleague's alleged multibillion-dollar embezzlement scheme. Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, was allegedly 'married to two different women at the...
CELEBRITIES
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls On DOJ to Take Aggressive Action to Enforce Antitrust Laws As Giant Corporations Raise Consumer Prices to Highest Levels in Decades

“As demand has increased and supply chains have buckled during the economic recovery, it has allowed companies that have obtained market power using illicit means to raise prices for consumers who are faced with corporate monopolies.”. “It is imperative that corporate executives who engage in criminal antitrust activity like price-fixing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNews

Our fight at the U.S. Supreme Court

President Biden has made no secret of his radical plan to unilaterally decarbonize America. But before he can put his policies into effect, the United States Supreme Court will decide the case of West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. The case will determine whether Congress, and representatives from every state,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Black Lives Matter halts online fundraising after California, Washington threaten legal action

Black Lives Matter shut down online fundraising Wednesday night after attorneys general in California and Washington state demanded the group submit delinquent financial disclosures for 2020. The Washington Examiner reported that Black Lives Matter halted online fundraising Wednesday. "We take these matters seriously and have taken immediate action," a Black...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
davisvanguard.org

Federal Appeals Court Rules Illegal Immigration Statute Unconstitutional

NEW YORK, NY — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that part of an aiding-and-abetting illegal immigration law is unconstitutional, given its overbreadth and infringement upon free speech. U.S.C. § 1324(a)(iv) states that anyone who “encourages or induces an alien to come, enter, or reside in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy