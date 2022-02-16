ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Trucker, 25, Learns Her Legs Have Been Amputated Weeks After Road Accident

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michelle Pillar was trapped in her truck cabin for 11 hours before she was freed, but only after paramedics were forced to amputate her right...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 42

james bagos
1d ago

I wouldn’t count out her driving career, here in the states I saw a truck driver that needs a wheelchair lift to assist him in getting in his rig and he still drives without the use of his legs

Reply(2)
30
Sheshed
1d ago

get well soon, stay positive....long road ahead but have hope, faith and you'll live a fulfilling life ❤️ ❤️

Reply
31
Judy Curtis
15h ago

Prayers sent to you. I'm an amputee 1leg above knee It's an adjustment to your life but you can still have a quality life. You just have to work hard. Don't turn your family or friends away. Their support will help more than you know. Prayers

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Body found at North Carolina plane crash site as family name four teen passengers among the eight feared dead

The US Coast Guard has recovered a body after a small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina’s Outer Banks as four of the passengers were named by family. Search and rescue efforts are still underway for the other passengers who were in the aircraft that was flying “erratically” before it dropped off the radar on Sunday. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said they have identified the person whose body was recovered on Monday but refused to provide details. Meanwhile, relatives identified four of the passengers as teenage friends Kole McInnis, Daily Shepherd, Jake Taylor and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Pillar#Covid
The Independent

Boy, 4, died after getting head stuck in homemade double stairgate

A four-year-old boy died after getting his head stuck in a homemade double stairgate, an inquest has heard.Draco Chapman was found injured by one of his older siblings on April 2, 2019 and was taken to Norwich and Norfolk Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma.He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and then to a hospice, where he died on April 23.An inquest heard that the child became stuck between two stairgates that had been fitted one above the other in a door frame by his mother, Rachel Chapman, at their home in Osbert Close,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Missing autistic woman found raped and murdered after family hit out at police over slow search

A California man who is reportedly transient has been arrested and charged with the murder, rape and sodomising of a 20-year-old woman. According to a press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested in connection with the assault and death of of Emma Roark, 20. According to the Associated Press, the woman was reported missing on 27 January, 2022, but police did not begin searching for the woman until 48 hours later, a fact that has angered Ms Roark's family. The woman's body was located four days later on 1 February near a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Dad, 53, whose family were told by doctors to say their goodbyes after he fell 30ft off a roof breaking nearly every bone in his body makes a miraculous recovery - despite 8 weeks in a coma and catching Covid

A father who almost lost his life after falling from the roof of a house has shocked shocked doctors with his miraculous recovery. Ian Locke, 53, from Tameside, slipped from his friend's roof while attempting to fit a television antenna to the property in September 2021. The ex-roofer had been...
CORONAVIRUS
Lawrence Post

Woman gave 11-month-old baby a high dose of magnesium in a bid to treat constipation, the baby went through a medical episode and died; charged

The 73-year-old woman and the 38-year-old mother allegedly gave the 11-month-old baby girl a ‘high dose of magnesium’ in a bid to treat constipation. The mother brought her baby to the apartment of the 73-year-old woman because she was sick. The older woman then massaged the baby’s stomach and treated her with a liquid substance consisting of magnesium, olive oil and water, administered via oral syringe, to alleviate constipation. Within minutes, the baby went through a medical episode and died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby injured by falling out of police car after being taken from home in controversial SWAT raid

The Pensacola Police Department has launched an investigation after parents say a child was hurt in its custody following a raid at a private residence.Police rammed open Corey Marioneaux Jr’s Florida home early in the morning, while his two small children, aged one and three, were at home in bed.Mr Marioneaux, 24, shot at officers during the February raid, which was made in relation to a shooting in Pensacola in January. The family claims the father was acting in self-defence and as he thought the officers were intruders.Moiya Dixon, the children’s mother, lives at another address and received a call...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Holding the son she never saw: Mother-of-three is pictured moments before tragically suffering two fatal heart attacks following a C-section birth of a 6lb 2oz baby boy

This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
Nashville News Hub

Father severely beat his young son, leaving him bruised, after the boy and his younger brother made a variety of app purchases on an iPad

The 33-year-old father allegedly severely beat his 9-year-old son after the boy and his younger brother reportedly mad a variety of app purchases on an iPad earlier this month. The 33-year-old dad was taken into custody following an investigation involving the Florida Department of Children and Families Child Protection Team, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
795K+
Followers
83K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy