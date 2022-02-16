Fake Doctor Arrested After Allegedly Marrying 14 Women Across India
Law enforcement officials recovered 11 ATM cards and four Aadhaar cards (identification cards) with different identities after the man's...www.newsweek.com
Law enforcement officials recovered 11 ATM cards and four Aadhaar cards (identification cards) with different identities after the man's...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0