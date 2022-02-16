ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Man survives 75-foot fall from landing at aerial tramway in California, suffers no major injuries

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GcbH_0eGKGtEg00

(NEXSTAR) – Emergency responders in California rescued a man who fell 75 feet from the landing of an aerial tramway, but miraculously suffered no serious injuries.

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to reports of an incident near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, officials confirmed on Twitter. Firefighters arrived to find the man had fallen approximately “75 feet over the embankment” into an inaccessible area.

‘Religious exemption’: Kansas nursing student sues

Rescue crews ultimately rigged a rope system to retrieve the man and bring him back to safety “at the top of the tram,” the fire department said.

Officials had also said on Twitter that “the patient was not injured,” though a representative for the fire department later told The Los Angeles Times that he suffered only minor injuries and declined medical attention.

A representative for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway also told the outlet that a restaurant worker at the observation point had witnessed the man climbing over guard rail just before the incident occurred. The fire department said the victim then slipped on some ice, causing him to fall.

Watch: Teens rescued from Missouri lake after fall through ice

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, billed as having the “world’s largest rotating tram car,” extends for 2.5 miles from Coachella Valley to a station in the San Jacinto Mountains at an elevation of over 8,500 feet. Since opening in 1963, the tramway has transported over 20 million people, according to its official website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Woman, 2 dogs, die after Friday morning fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in the 1334 NW 82nd Street in Shawnee County Friday morning. When the Soldier Township Fire Department arrived they found the house collapsed in the basement and most of it already consumed by the flames Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were asked […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Icy road conditions cause several crashes on Kansas highways

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several car crashes occurred on Kansas highways on Thursday, Feb. 17 as motorists sought to navigate the icy and snowy road conditions. No fatalities happened on Thursday, but several accidents resulted in vehicle damage and injuries including one accident where a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck closed down I-70 temporarily and another […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rollover on 75 contained to median

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash near Highway 75 and N.W. 35th Street left a vehicle on its side in the median. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Earlier this morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff encouraged motorists to avoid any non-essential travel. “Please do not attempt to drive if you do not absolutely […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Traffic delays on I-70, KHP calls road ‘extraordinarily’ icy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is reporting an “incident” is slowing traffic on I-70 near the 194-mile marker in the eastbound lanes, just west of Lawrence. An official at the Highway Patrol station Troop B said they have been getting reports that the eastbound lanes are “extraordinarily” icy, and “solid sheets of ice.” […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSNT News

See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — One of New York State’s busiest roadways reopened early Thursday, 24 hours after a commercial building was destroyed when a gasoline tanker truck overturned and exploded next to it. An investigation into what happened continued Thursday. Surveillance video of the crash shows the tanker driving east on Sunrise Highway at […]
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Times
KSNT News

Travel quarantine list for Kansas disappearing soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There will no longer be a COVID-19 travel quarantine list created by Kansas health officials soon, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The move is a sign of pandemic conditions possibly improving for the state, which has sent out guidelines since 2020 for different places requiring a quarantine when […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Walk-in accident reporting cancelled for Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a mix of sleet and freezing rain moved through the area causing roadways and travel conditions to deteriorate, The Topeka Police Department announced early Thursday morning that walk-in accident reporting would be in effect for the city. TPD has since announced that it has returned to normal accident reporting as of […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KSNT News

Kansas law enforcement: ‘Please stay home’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is calling road conditions “treacherous,” warning motorists that the transition to snow-packed and icy conditions can lead to unsafe conditions. Law enforcement is encouraging motorists to stay home and avoid non-essential travel if at all possible. The Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a Wyandotte County […]
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Dickinson County K-9 bites wanted man

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — It took a helicopter, a drone, and eventually a K-9’s bite to get a wanted man into custody in Dickinson County late Thursday night. Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis said 47-year-old Scott Lambert Leister of Chapman was wanted in three counties — Geary, Saline, and Dickinson — and the alleged crimes […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Sedgwick County Zoo plus snow equals cuteness overload

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While children are eager to get outside and play in the snow, some zoo animals are already getting their chance. The Sedgwick County Zoo is closed to visitors Thursday because of the weather, but workers are still on duty, taking care of the animals. They shared pictures of some of the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy