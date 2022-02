You can currently get amazing savings on several smart TVs and other great products from Amazon, Walmart, and Adorama. For example, the Sony X80J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV is getting great savings on its 2021 models. This lets you pick up a new 50-inch model for just $498 after scoring a $201.99 discount. This model features Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa compatibility, and 60Hz refresh rates. The smaller 43-inch model is also on sale, and you can get one for $448 after a 25 percent discount that will score you $151.99 savings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO