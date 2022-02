The new league year is 28 days away, which means the Browns have about a month until 26 players on their roster are eligible to receive contract offers from other teams. That's the number of upcoming free agents the Browns currently have on their roster. 15 of those 26 are unrestricted free agents, meaning they can sign with any team as soon as the league calendar turns over on March 16. Five are restricted free agents, which means they can sign an offer sheet with another team that the Browns can match with an offer of their own. The other six players left are exclusive rights free agents, which means they can only sign with the Browns unless the team decides not to tender a qualifying offer to them by March 16.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO