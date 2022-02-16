ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Six Nations 2022: England captain Owen Farrell helping Marcus Smith 'big time behind scenes'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. England fly-half Marcus Smith says injured captain Owen Farrell has been "helping me big time behind the scenes" during...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Courtney Lawes set to return for England against Wales after recovering from concussion

Courtney Lawes has resumed full training in time to reinforce the middle phase of England’s Six Nations title push.Lawes was unable to play in the opening two rounds of the tournament because of concussion but has now completed his return to play protocols and comes into contention to face Wales next Saturday.As well as restoring the 32-year-old to England’s back row, Eddie Jones must decide whether he should resume in the captaincy role he filled during the autumn.“Courtney trained fully today (Friday), which is obviously really good news for himself and England. He looked sharp,” defence coach Anthony Seibold said.“That was the last box for him to tick. He’s had a very thorough return to play integration and did everything in the session.” Read More UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertUkraine news: Rebels say Kiev forces shelled them again
WORLD
Telegraph

England are missing Owen Farrell more than they realise

An old quote from Eddie Jones came to mind when watching England stumble their way through the second half against Italy on Sunday. Back in 2018 after England had finished fifth in the Six Nations, the head coach publicly lamented the lack of leaders within his squad. “We have spoken...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Martin Freeman
BBC

'More like the England I know' - Canada's Bev Priestman on the Lionesses

Canada head coach Bev Priestman said England looked "more like the England I know" after her side drew 1-1 with the Lionesses in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup. Priestman was assistant manager with England under former boss Phil Neville and helped guide the team to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bbc Radio#Wales#Guinness Six Nations#Bbc Radio 5 Live#Bbc Sport#Bou
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the Eagles hope to stun the newly-crowned Club World Cup champions. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles haven’t got the points on the board their performances have deserved this season and they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre 'fighting' for Ireland return

Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI; available on the BBC iPlayer following transmission. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey says he is determined to add to his six Ireland caps since making his debut in 2016. Injury ruled the 29-year-old out of selection for this year's Six Nations squad but he is fit...
RUGBY
SkySports

Six Nations organisers rule out South Africa joining championship

Six Nations organisers have sought to end persistent speculation over South Africa joining the championship by ruling out any changes being made to the existing participants. Earlier this week the Springboks committed to remaining in the Rugby Championship until at least 2025, only for it to be suggested that they would align themselves with the northern hemisphere thereafter.
RUGBY
The Independent

Johnny Sexton ‘all good’ ahead of Ireland return in Six Nations

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell expects captain Johnny Sexton to be fit for next weekend’s clash with Italy after losing Ronan Kelleher for the remainder of the Six Nations.Fly-half Sexton missed last Saturday’s 30-24 defeat away to France because of a hamstring injury but has returned to training with the squad during a two-day camp in Dublin.Hooker Kelleher was forced off in the first half in Paris due to a shoulder issue and was ruled out of the remainder of the championship on Friday morning.Asked for an update on Sexton, Farrell replied: “All good. He’s going through his protocols. He...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Premiership: London Irish v Saracens (Sat)

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. London Irish make four changes to the team that beat Bristol Bears in a thriller at Ashton Gate last week for the Premiership visit of Saracens.
RUGBY
The Independent

Liam Williams: Wales centre brushes off ‘internet trolls’ who targeted him over Scarlets exit

Liam Williams has refused to dwell on “internet trolls” who have attacked him following news of his Scarlets exit and focused instead on Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The British and Irish Lions star has found himself in the firing line on social media since it was announced last month that he is to join Welsh rivals Cardiff at the end of the season.Williams played 111 games for the Scarlets – including the Guinness PRO12 final victory – between 2011 and 2017 before joining English powerhouse Saracens.But the 30-year-old full-back or wing has made only four appearances since returning to west...
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations 2022: 'Big weeks ahead' as Emily Scarratt bids to return

Allianz Premier 15s - Loughborough Lightning v Exeter Chiefs. Venue: Franklin's Gardens, Northampton Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app. England star Emily Scarratt says she has "a couple of big weeks ahead" as she aims to return from injury...
RUGBY
newschain

England to play two Nations League matches at Molineux

England will play their two home Nations League fixtures this summer at Molineux, the Football Association has announced. Italy are the first opponents on June 11 in a repeat of last summer’s Euro 2020 final, where the behaviour of England fans in and around Wembley means this meeting will take place behind closed doors.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy