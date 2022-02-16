ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valieva listed 2 legal substances; US skiers sweep slopestyle

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva listed two legal substances used to improve heart function on an anti-doping control form she filled out before her drug case at the Olympics erupted. That is according to documents submitted in her case. The World Anti-Doping Agency filed a brief in the Valieva case stating that the existence of legal drugs L-carnitine and Hypoxen undercuts the argument that the banned substance trimetazidine might have entered the skater’s system accidentally. Valieva tested positive for a banned medication in December but the result only came to light after she had helped the Russians win team gold last week. She’s being allowed to skate in Beijing because at 15 years old she is a protected minor.

SKIING WITH SOUL

Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he stopped his rotation midair and turned in the other direction before softly landing. Hall’s opening run drew a score of 90.01. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver. Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze. The American men have now captured six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, adding silver to his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

US FACES CANADA AGAIN

One of sports’ fiercest and longest-running grudge-matches will resume Thursday when the American and Canadian women’s hockey teams faceoff at the Beijing Games with an Olympic gold medal on the line. The game will mark the sixth time out of seven Olympics the cross-border rivals will play for the title. Canada has won four times. The United States is the defending champion after a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory in 2018 in Pyeongchang. The test for the U.S. is finding a way to contain Canada’s dynamic offense. The Canadians are 6-0 and have outscored opponents by a margin of 54-8. Canada defeated the U.S. 4-2 in the preliminary round.

SLOVAKIA STUNS US

The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead. Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals. Canada exited hours after the U.S. with a 2-0 loss to Sweden. It’s the first Olympic semifinals without the U.S. and Canada since 2006. The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored his tournament-leading fifth goal of the tournament. The Russians and Finland also moved on to the semifinals.

OLYMPIC TORCHES WHILE THEY WAIT

IOC President Thomas Bach offered U.S. figure skaters Olympic torches as holdover gifts while they await a resolution of the Russian doping case preventing them from receiving their silver medals. Two people familiar with the events told The Associated Press that Bach, in the meeting in Beijing, reiterated to the athletes the IOC stance that no medals ceremonies would be held for events involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva until her case is resolved. The people did not want their names used because the meeting was confidential. Nathan Chen and the U.S. finished runner-up to Russia in the team event last week, but the outcome was quickly thrown into chaos when reports surfaced that Valieva had used a banned medication.

