Metro Detroit had stronger Super Bowl viewership than Los Angeles, ratings show

By Allan Lengel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Detroit Rams" fans helped make the metro area the number two market for Super Bowl viewership Sunday, accord to data from Nielsen. Only Cincinatti,...

Comments / 0

