STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Prince Toyambi remembers the moment he received an introduction to the game of basketball. “My friends in high school actually just showed me this ball and I’d never seen it before,” Toyambi said. “I said ‘oh, what are you doing with this?’” If you’re a basketball player from the Democratic Republic […]

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO