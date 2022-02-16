ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) CEO Avishai Abrahami on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

By SA Author
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Avishai Abrahami - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. Joe Pollaro - General Manager, U.S. Conference Call Participants. Ygal Arounian - Wedbush. Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler. Andrew Boone - JMP Securities. Ken Wong - Guggenheim...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd (RADA) CEO Dov Sella on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RADA) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2022 9:00 AM ET. Peter Arment - Robert W. Baird & Co. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RADA Electronic Industries Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact RADA's Investor Relations team at GK Investor and Public Relations at 1-212-378-8040 or view it in the News section of the company's website, www.rada.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) CEO Damian Gammell on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 7:00 AM ET. Sarah Willett - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. Damian Gammell - Chief Executive Officer. Nik Jhangiani - Chief Financial Officer. Conference Call Participants. Charlie Higgs - Redburn. Simon Hales - Citi. Fintan...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) CEO Don O'Connell on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Q2 2022 Results Conference Call February 3, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Don O'Connell - President and Chief Executive Officer. Good day, and welcome to the Charles & Colvard Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 (sic) [2022] Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wix Com Ltd#Freelancer#Gm#Co Founder#Coo#Cfo#Investor Relations#Q A
Seekingalpha.com

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) CEO Charles Horn on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Good afternoon and welcome to Loyalty Ventures Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all parties have been placed on a listen-only mode. Following today’s presentation, the floor will be open for your question. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Viad Corp (VVI) CEO Steve Moster On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) CEO David Rintoul on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Adam Dible - Assistant Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the GrafTech International Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Conference Call. At this time, all participants' lines are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y). Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4. It...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Aker BP ASA (DETNF) CEO Karl Hersvik on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aker BP ASA (OTCPK:DETNF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2022 2:30 AM ET. Kjetil Bakken - Vice President, Investor Relations. Good morning. Welcome and thank you for tuning in to Aker BP’s Fourth Quarter 2021 Presentation and Conference Call, which will be hosted by our handsome – I mean hands-on CEO, Karl Hersvik and our always energetic CFO, David Tønne. And after the presentation, we will open up for questions. If you prefer, you can also send us your questions by e-mail to ir@akerbp.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy