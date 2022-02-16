ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Evanescence & Within Temptation Announce Rescheduled Dates For Their European/UK Tour

By wookubus
theprp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvanescence and Within Temptation have announced the rescheduled dates for their ‘Worlds Collide‘ European/UK tour. Originally booked for this March, the run is now set to take place this coming...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Avril Lavigne makes “difficult decision” to postpone her UK and European tour

Avril Lavigne has made the “difficult decision” to postpone her scheduled spring tour dates in the UK and Europe due to “the on-going issues around the pandemic.”. The Canadian singer, who has wholeheartedly embraced her pop-punk roots on her forthcoming Love Sux album, set to be released on February 26 via Blink 182 drummer / pop-punk overlord Travis Barker’s DTA Records imprint, broke the news to fans via social media.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Gojira reschedule UK and European tour with Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve

Gojira have confirmed all rescheduled dates for their UK and European tour with Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. "We cannot express how much we appreciate your continued patience and support while we worked through last month’s postponement," say the French metal titans in a joint statement. "Despite our best efforts to resume touring this month, the continued uncertainty in various territories has left us with no other choice but to reschedule the remaining dates of the tour as well.
ROCK MUSIC
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Within Temptation#First Direct Arena#Milan#Uk#European#Vip#Mediolanum Forum#Swi#Arena Birmingham#Ovo Hydro#Mitsubishi Electric#Fra#Ziggo Dome#Esch Sur Alzette#Lux#Gilwice#Barclaycard Arena
Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
MUSIC
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
ENVIRONMENT
wesb.com

CHEAP TRICK Adds 19 Shows To Summer 2022 North American Tour With ROD STEWART

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted singer-songwriter, today announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guests CHEAP TRICK. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the 38-date tour will be Stewart‘s first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
theprp.com

The Night Flight Orchestra Announce Spring European/UK Tour

The Night Flight Orchestra, who count members of Arch Enemy, Soilwork and more among their ranks, will hit the road in Europe and the UK this spring. The band will be touring on their latest release “Aeromantic II” and had the following to say about their plans:. “The...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

W.A.S.P. postpone & reschedule 2022 European tour to spring 2023

Share the post "W.A.S.P. postpone & reschedule 2022 European tour to spring 2023" West coast heavy metal legends W.A.S.P. have announced the immediate postponement and rescheduling on their 2022 European tour to spring 2023 — all new dates are listed below. An announcement from the band’s camp reads, “With...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

ABBATH, WATAIN & TRIBULATION Announce European Tour

Abbath and Watain will hit the road this September in Europe (and the UK a little) for their Chariots Of Fire tour. The tour will include Tribulation and Bölzer as openers, and you can check out the dates below. 9/15 – FR – Paris – Elysee Montmartre...
ENTERTAINMENT
udiscovermusic.com

Jessie Ware Reschedules UK Dates; Adds New Shows In Halifax & Edinburgh

Jessie Ware has rescheduled her UK tour and announced some new dates in Halifax and Edinburgh. The “What’s Your Pleasure?” singer pulled four shows last December including two nights at the O2 Brixton Academy in London after her crew members contracted COVID. “I’m completely devastated to announce...
CELEBRITIES
theprp.com

Mogwai Expand Spring European Tour

Scottish post-rock band Mogwai have expanded their spring European touring plans with the addition six dates, one of which is a rescheduled show in Utrecht, NET. You can check out the updated schedule below with the latest additions in bold:. 04/30 Copenhagen, DEN – The Grey Hall. 05/01 Malmo,...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

STONE announce new UK tour dates alongside new single 'Stupid'

STONE share a new single ‘Stupid’ today, another fierce and roguish offering from the rising Liverpool four-piece, accompanied by an appropriately chaotic music video. STONE have already sold out their debut national headline tour set to kick off this weekend, which includes a 500 capacity show in their hometown.
THEATER & DANCE
metalinjection

VEIN.FM Announces European & UK Tour With HIGHER POWER & DRAIN

Vein.FM will hit the road in Europe and the UK this June with Higher Power and Drain in support of their new album This World Is Going To Ruin You. The album was recorded with Will Putney (Fit For An Autopsy, End, etc.) of Graphic Nature Audio and is out March 4. Pre-orders are available here.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Angels And Airwaves Cancel UK And European Tour

Angels And Airwaves have cancelled their UK and European tour. Tom DeLonge and band were due to return in March, however, their shows have been pulled due to the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty surrounding international travel. They took to social media to break the news:. "Friends, due to complications surrounding...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Sharon Van Etten Announces Summer UK And European Darkness Fades Tour, Shares New Single

Sharon Van Etten has announced a UK and European tour for the summer. The Darkness Fades Tour features stops in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Dublin between June 17 and 22, following a series of dates across the continent, including an appearance at Primavera Sound, Barcelona. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on February 11. Support will come from special guest L'Rain.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Monuments Announce Spring UK Tour

With their fourth studio album “In Stasis” headed for an April 15th release date, progressive djent band Monuments have announced an April tour of their native UK. Opening bands for the trek are pending. 04/22 Manchester, UK – Academy 3. 04/23 Nottingham, UK – Rock City Beta...
MUSIC
NME

Fleet Foxes announce new UK dates as part of 2022 world tour

Fleet Foxes have announced details of a 2022 world tour, which includes new UK dates – see the band’s full schedule below. The band’s new run of shows, which take them from late June until September, come on the back of their 2020 album ‘Shore’.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy