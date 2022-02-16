ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Closed loop means little business for Beijing shops

By Jack Doles
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmhjv_0eGK9WCF00

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — China has kept a tight leash on anyone at the Olympics in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. It has worked — but there has been a cost.

Of the more than 1.5 million COVID-19 tests that have been administered in the Olympic bubble, only 435 had come back positive as of Wednesday. And with figure skater Vincent Zhou COVID-free, not a single American athlete was in quarantine.

“Before the games, against the background of a global pandemic, we understood for sure that there would be imported cases,” Huang Chun, the deputy director general of the Games’ Office of Pandemic Prevention and Control, said through a translator. “The Games are still going on and we are optimistic but we still need to be very careful. The success of countermeasures means the success of the Games.”

A successful Games so far, to be sure — but maybe not for businesses. Hosting the Olympics always places a heavy financial burden on the host country and this time, the local economy isn’t really reaping the benefits because there are no fans.

The Thaiwoo Ski Resort northwest of Beijing should be bustling with skiers, shoppers and diners. Instead, it sits empty. On the day the team from Nexstar visited, only one restaurant was open for members of the media who could get there. The servers wore full-body personal protection suits.

China’s operating budget for the Beijing Games is just over $3 billion. The government will compensate resort owners who have been forced to shut down.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

China Might Steal $100 Million American Fighter Jet Sunk in the Chinese Sea

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning IIWikimedia Commons. Recently a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet had a small “mishap” during take-off and it ended up sinking into the Chinese sea. The pilot got out ok, but now on the ocean bed of China sits a jet fighter that is estimated to value over $100 million. The fighter jet was from the USS Carl Vinson carrier and it was preparing to go out for military practice, but something went wrong with the electrical systems and ended up crashing on the deck and landing in water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Economy#Olympics#American#Nexstar#Wlns 6 News
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
foreigndesknews.com

‘Wait and See’: China Vows Strong Response as U.S. Prepares to Arm Taiwan

China has demanded the United States revoke a possible arms agreement with Taiwan in support of its Patriot missile systems—a deal Washington believes will improve the island’s security and help maintain political stability. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington. D.C, requested...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
thefocus.news

Eileen Gu's parents and family life explored ahead of Beijing 2022

Eileen Gu will represent China at the Winter Olympics 2022 rather than her native US and fans want to know more about her parents as the event approaches. Her father isn’t known so let’s find out more about mom!. The 18-year-old announced on Instagram in 2019 she would...
CELEBRITIES
atlantanews.net

China failed to meet US trade deal terms report

Under the agreement with the Trump-led US government, Beijing was obliged to purchase $200 billion in American goods and services by December 31, 2021. Over the past two years, China bought only 57% of the American goods and services that it had committed to purchasing under the so-called phase-one agreement, which former President Donald Trump boasted was a "historical trade deal." The total was "not even enough to reach its import levels from before the trade war," according to a report by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), released on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
WLNS

WLNS

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy