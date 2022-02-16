ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Virtual Summit for Democracy Civil Society Roundtable

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDER SECRETARY ZEYA: Good morning and welcome, everyone. It’s great to see you all again, and I hope your 2022 is off to a healthy and strong start. For my part, I want to start with a thank you. As some of our most valued thinkers and doers,...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss today about acute and shared concerns that Russia may be considering launching further military aggression against Ukraine in the coming days. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of working with our NATO Allies and European partners in the region to impose swift, severe costs on Russia in response to any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine. They also discussed that international efforts should continue to seek a meaningful dialogue with Russia on mutual security concerns that could lead to a diplomatic resolution. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that any decision the United States makes in Europe will be in consultation with our Allies and partners. The two also discussed UK-EU negotiations over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and preserving the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday agreement, as well the importance of reaching a successful conclusion on talks with Iran on mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at the U.S.-EU Energy Council Ministerial

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome. It’s wonderful to have our colleagues here. High Representative Borrell, Josep, so wonderful as always to be with you, to see you. Commissioner Simson, Ambassador Etienne, welcome to you all. And we are so delighted to welcome you to the State Department for what is a truly critical discussion and one that I think could not be more timely. We’ve had many engagements, conversations, meetings between the European Union and the United States over the past weeks and months, and Josep and I seem to be on speed dial, either video or telephone, but there is no substitute for actually being together in the same place. And as I like to say, either face to face or mask to mask, unfortunately, as the case may be.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Journalism#Against Democracy#Q A
kcrw.com

Russia and China declare a new world order. Should US worry?

We’re several weeks into world leaders trying to quell tensions over the Ukraine - Russia border. And if you thought things weren’t complicated enough, Russian and Chinese leaders also issued a joint statement saying their partnership would establish a new “world order.” That sounds pretty ominous – so why aren’t the United States and NATO responding in kind? Can the EU get over its energy woes and sanction Russia until it backs out of Ukraine? And should we be freaking out, or is this just dictators dictating?
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy