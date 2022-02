For Hillhouse elite shot put thrower Gary Moore Jr. and teammate sprinter Ralphael Hawkins, it was an interesting day at the Class L Indoor Track meet last Saturday. After Moore set the state record in the shot put with a throw of 64 feet, 1.25 inches, he approached Hawkins before he ran in the finals of the 55 dash. As Hawkins tells it, Moore jokingly told Hawkins that since he threw 64 in the shot put, Hawkins had to run a 6.4 in the 55 dash.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO