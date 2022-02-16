ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LANDMVRKS Release “Suffocate” Music Video Featuring Brendan Poncet Of Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

Cover picture for the articleLandmvrks have released a music video for their track “Suffocate” which finds Brendan...

theprp.com

Once Human Release “Scar Weaver” Music Video

A music video for the title track to Once Human‘s newly released third studio album “Scar Weaver” has been made available online. The inspiration for the title came from the band’s bassist Damien Rainaud, explaining to vocalist Lauren Hart, “We all go through life creating scars onto others.. bad scars, and good scars. We are all Scar Weavers.”
theprp.com

Puppy Release “…And Watched It Glow” Music Video

An official music video for Puppy‘s current single “…And Watched It Glow” debuted online this week. The song itself was launched last week as the first single from the London trio’s forthcoming new album “Pure Evil“, out May 06th on Rude Records. Regarding...
theprp.com

Dog Fashion Disco Premiere “Black Omens” Music Video

An official music video for long-running electric metal band Dog Fashion Disco‘s new single “Black Omens” has received its online debut. Look for that song on their approaching new album “Cult Classic“, due out March 11th on Razor To Wrist Records. In other news, the group’s first live shows in three years will take place May 27th & 28th at the Riffhouse Pub in Chesapeake, VA with Beneath The Hollow as support.
nintendowire.com

Utada Hikaru releases Face My Fears remix music video featuring Kingdom Hearts 3

When Utada Hikaru returned to the Kingdom Hearts series with its third entry, they went all out with not one but two songs for the game – the slower ballad Don’t Think Twice, and the energetic Face My Fears (feat. Skrillex). That latter song recently received a new remix by A.G. Cooks as part of Utada’s Bad Mode album, and now it’s gotten a music video!
theprp.com

Vio-lence Debut “Let The World Burn” Music Video

An official music video for Viol-lence‘s latest single “Let The World Burn” has arrived online. The reactivated thrash outfit launched a stream of that single late last week. Robert Graves directed this new clip for the track, which is the title track to the band’s upcoming EP, due out March 04th on Metal Blade. That EP will mark their first proper release in roughly 29 years.
NME

Apink return with mesmerising new music video for ‘Dilemma’

K-pop girl group Apink have made their long-awaited return with ‘Dilemma’, the title track of their new special album ‘HORN’. The new 11-track record is the girl group’s first project in nearly two years, since their April 2020 mini-album ‘Look’. Between the two projects, Apink had also released the song ‘Thank You’ in 2021, which is also featured on ‘HORN’.
Deadline

Ian McDonald Dies: King Crimson & Foreigner Co-Founder Was 75

Ian McDonald, a multi-instrumentalist and co-founder of rock bands King Crimson and Foreigner, has died. He was 75. According to McDonald’s spokesperson, McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in New York City. Cause of death has not been provided. Born in 1946 in Osterley, Middlesex, England, McDonald co-founded King Crimson in 1968 with Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, and Peter Sinfield. He went on to form Foreigner in 1976 with Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, and Ed Gagliardi. He was with the group until 1980, playing rhythm guitar, woodwinds, and keys. McDonald reunited with Foreigner’s surviving original members in 2017 and 2018. He worked with Asia, among other bands and musicians. More from Deadline'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' EPs On Entering 1960s With Season 4, "Unsettled" Future, & NYC Pivot During Covid ShootMarg Helgenberger Set For Season 2 Of 'CSI: Vegas', Will Reprise Catherine RolePeacock Bolsters Animated Kids Programming Slate With 'Megamind,' 'Abominable' Series & More
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Complex

Mary J. Blige Calls Backlash Over Super Bowl Halftime Show ‘Small Conversation Compared to How Huge’ Moment Was

Mary J. Blige insists she’s unfazed by the haters. Days after performing the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, the Grammy-winning singer stopped by the Hot 97 studio to reflect on the career milestone. Blige—who took the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem—said the gig was one of the best moments of her life and was “up there” with her performance at Barack Obama’s inauguration.
Radar Online.com

'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto's Reunites With Estranged Wife On Valentine's Day, Exes Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Split

Joe Gatto’s estranged wife, Bessy, has Impractical Jokers fans speculating that the former couple may be getting back together after she posted pictures of the pair together again — despite announcing their split and imminent divorce nearly two months ago. Article continues below advertisement. The 45-year-old comedian and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
