Kevin Holland has improved to 2-0 taking on internet trolls that have called him out, although this time there was a bit more respect involved. Holland, who will be dropping to welterweight for the first time in his UFC career at UFC 272 when he takes on Alex Oliveira, sparred with an individual at Main Street Boxing in Houston. According to Holland, the man showed up to a meet and greet and referred to him as “Brunson” before getting an autograph, then becoming the second fan victim for the No. 13-ranked middleweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

