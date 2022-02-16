ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Decision on Iran Nuclear Deal Days Away, Ball in Tehran's Court - France

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - France on Wednesday said a decision on salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away and that it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice while Tehran called on Western powers to be "realistic." Indirect talks between Iran and...

