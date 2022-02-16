ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What are the Commanders' odds to win Super Bowl LVII?

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d03sq_0eGK7fpo00

The 2021 NFL season is officially in the books after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Can the Rams repeat in 2022?

Tipico Sportsbook recently released their early odds for next season, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have the best odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +650. For anyone who watched their battle in the AFC divisional round, it’s understandable why they’d be considered the early favorites.

The Rams come in behind the Chiefs and Bills, with +1000 odds.

What are the odds for the Washington Commanders? It’s no surprise, Washington’s odds aren’t great at +5000, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings, per Sportsbook Wire.

2021 regular-season records:

Record: 7-10

ATS: 7-9-1

O/U: 7-10-0

Implied win %: 1.96

The Commanders have the third-best odds in the NFC East behind the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants are last at +8000.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
WKRC

Here's what Rams QB Stafford said to Bengals QB Burrow after the Super Bowl ended

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford led a thrilling come-from-behind rally to lift the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl LVI championship over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It was his first title after 13 seasons in the NFL, a career in which he hadn't ever won a single playoff game until this season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
ClutchPoints

Former NFL executive invokes Andrew Luck in Joe Burrow warning

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has certainly gotten off to a fast start in his NFL career, making the Super Bowl in just his second season. However, just as noteworthy is the fact that the Bengals lackluster offensive line has now caused two knee injuries to the former LSU star, one that was season-ending and another minor ailment that occurred during the Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That is obviously not sustainable. However, this former NFL executive painted a scary picture when he invoked former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in a warning to the Bengals on Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Tipico Sportsbook#The Kansas City Chiefs#Buffalo Bills#Afc#The Washington Commanders#5000#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Sportsbook Wire#Ats#The New York Giants
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor answers why Samaje Perine was in game for key Super Bowl play

The Cincinnati Bengals’ playcalling and personnel decisions on their final two offensive plays of the Super Bowl left a lot to be desired. The Bengals had a 3rd-and-1 at the Rams 49 trailing 23-20 in the final minute of the Super Bowl. Cincinnati had two timeouts and decided to run up the middle with Samaje Perine, their second-string running back, who rushed for no gain. They burned a timeout after the play. Then they passed on fourth down despite the Rams’ defense being all over Joe Burrow in the second half of the game. Burrow ended up throwing a desperation pass incomplete while being pressured by Aaron Donald.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
NBC Bay Area

How NFL Free Agency Looks for Rams, Bengals After Super Bowl 2022

Football season is officially over. I know, it’s a sad time where fans have to look elsewhere for entertainment on Sundays. But right around the corner is NFL free agency, which is always a hectic and crazy time for the league. Every team has needs that will have to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
FanSided

NFL exec has shocking take about Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade value

The start of the new league year is right around the corner, and the movement expected at the quarterback position could even top last year. The Washington Commanders are expected to play a big role in the carousel. The only question is how big?. As the quarterback landscape starts to...
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Says He’ll Return If 2 Other Players Do, Too

Fans from around the NFL world are all asking the same question after this past Sunday’s Super Bowl: Will Rams superstar Aaron Donald return in 2022?. At yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, Donald was quoted saying “run it back.” But now, he’s added some stipulations to that decision.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former NFL GM Bill Polian has one concern for Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow fell just short of obtaining his first Super Bowl championship in Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, losing the game 23-20. There, Burrow and the Cincinnati offense could not answer a late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter by Matthew Stafford and the Rams, ultimately turning the ball over on downs.
NFL
Field Level Media

Kyler Murray breaks silence on rumored Cardinals feud

Kyler Murray posted a photo of himself in his Arizona Cardinals uniform to Instagram on Monday, days after making waves by scrubbing his account of all references to the franchise. Murray spoke out Monday after his social media actions led to ESPN reporting that there was friction between him and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy