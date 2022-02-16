How to Write High-Converting Affiliate Emails

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is warning that you shouldn’t be taking screenshots of conversations you have in Facebook Messenger as your friends will soon know if you’ve done so. A series of new features to Facebook Messenger have been announced, including that users will be notified if someone screenshots a disappearing message. This means if a friend sends you a secret message they don’t want you to have forever, and you screenshot it they’ll be informed. Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook profile, “New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message. We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.” (Mirror.co.uk)
