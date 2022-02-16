ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Trial date set for man arrested for placing flowers at fiancee’s grave

By Elizabeth White, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbPd0_0eGK6bL700

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A March trial date is set for the east Alabama man arrested and charged with criminal littering after placing flowers at his fiancee’s grave in Auburn, Alabama.

Hannah Ford was killed in a car crash the same day she picked out a wedding venue with her soon-to-be husband, Winchester Hagans.

“She was the most beautiful, loving, sweet and amazing, full of life person I had ever met,” said Hagans.

Head-on collision at Folsom Lake Crossing kills 3

The couple met in 2019 and got engaged in December 2020 when Ford said yes to Hagan’s marriage proposal. On January 17, 2021, the couple visited their future wedding venue in Notasulga, Alabama.

Hagans remembers Ford kissing him goodbye as she prepared to drive home to Montgomery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKlmU_0eGK6bL700
The flower box built for Hannah Ford by Winchester Hagans (Courtesy of Winchester Hagans)

“The last things I heard her say were, ‘I love you, and I hate leaving you,” said Hagans.

Ford was killed shortly after in a three-vehicle car crash. She had just turned 27 years old.

“She was the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. We were so happy,” said Hagans.

Hagans built a flower box covered with engagement pictures to place at Ford’s grave at Auburn’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Hagans says the couple had a strained relationship with some members of Ford’s family, and someone kept throwing the flowers away. Hagans kept rebuilding the box and putting the flowers back. Hagans says Ford’s family never told him directly to stay away from his fiancee’s grave and stop leaving flowers.

“I know her spirit is in Heaven with Jesus, and we will be together in the new world, but this is where her body is. I just grew up being taught that graves were important.”

Winchester Hagans

Last month, Hagans was on his way to preach at an east Alabama church when police pulled him over for an expired tag.

“The officer came back and said there was a warrant out for my arrests, handcuffed me on the side of the road on a Sunday morning,” said Hagans.

‘It is appalling’: Racist vandalism found at Abraham Lincoln Elementary

Hanna’s father, Hayden Ford, had signed a warrant for Hagan’s arrest for criminal littering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhUDK_0eGK6bL700
Complaint (Municipal Court of Auburn)

The complaint, dated January 4 reads: A person commits the crime of criminal littering if he or she engages in any of the following acts: (1) Knowingly deposits in any manner litter on any public or private property or in any public or private waters, having no permission to do so. Hayden Thomas Ford is the property owner of his daughter Hannah Ford’s cemetery plot located at Memorial Park in Auburn, Alabama. Approximately 7 -8 flower boxes have been placed on Hannah’s gravesite without his permission. Winston Hagans has been advised not to place unauthorized items on Hannah’s grave. Winston has posted via social media “someone keeps throwing away the flowers I plant…but each time he throws them away, I’ll plant more.” The flower box contains photos of Winston Hagans and Hannah Ford attached around the box.

Auburn police released the following statement after Hagans arrest: “ In Alabama, certain burial plots are owned and controlled by the family of the deceased and therefore are private property. Any citizen has a right to pursue a criminal charge upon showing sufficient probable cause exists to believe a crime has been committed. The individual charged in this case turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department on January 24, 2022, after a warrant was signed by another citizen. In this situation, as is often the case, the police department is simply a process server that allows parties in conflict to be before the court. The facts of the case will be presented by both parties and weighed in Court.”

Subscribe to the FOX40 Newsletter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPrS4_0eGK6bL700
Winchester and Hannah (Courtesy of Winchester Hagans)

Hagans’ attorney Jeff Tickal tells Nexstar’s WRBL Hagans has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

“Rick Hagans and his family are long-time friends, and I am happy to represent Winchester in this case. Winchester is a great young man, and we are looking forward to telling his side of the story and reversing this travesty brought against him. This matter is set for trial on March 17 in Auburn Municipal court at 2 p.m.,” said Tickal.

As for Hagans, he still visits his fiancee’s grave often and prays better days are ahead for all who loved her. When asked what he would say to Hannah’s father, Hagans said, “I just want to be able to put flowers on her grave.”

WRBL reached out to Hayden Ford, but did not immediately hear back from him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
FOX40

Investigators reveal Mariposa family’s last message, data from phone

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office have revealed an unsuccessful text message sent by a Mariposa man who was found dead along with his family and dog on a Mariposa County trail in August, along with other data recovered from his phone. Deputies investigating the death of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen […]
MARIPOSA, CA
FOX40

Stockton experiences four homicides in five days

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A vigil is being held in Stockton for one of the four people who died this week during a surge in homicides.  There have been four homicides in five days, leaving several families forever changed.  “He loved me so much, and this wasn’t part of his plan. Like it wasn’t something […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Memorial Park Cemetery#Fiance#Vandalism#Wrbl
FOX40

California among top 5 states with the most pothole complaints

(STACKER) — When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A January 2022 summary report from national transportation research nonprofit TRIP found […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Former Angels employee convicted in Skaggs’ overdose death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was convicted Thursday of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay was convicted one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy. He faces up to life in prison. Skaggs’ widow, […]
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

Police detain multiple people after shooting victim dies in North Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple people were detained Wednesday night after police said a man was shot and killed in North Natomas. The Sacramento Police Department said just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Truxel Road, near Terracina Drive, for reports of a shooting. Police have not identified exactly where gunfire rang out Wednesday, but […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy