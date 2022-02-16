Lombardi: Bears can 'establish a winning team' by prioritizing offensive and defensive lines

(670 The Score) Every year, like clockwork, the football community spends the week after the Super Bowl trying to figure out how the game applied to their team. What can the Bears take away from the Bengals' improbable run through the playoffs? Are they actually a good example to model a team after? On the Mully & Haugh Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday morning, former NFL executive and current Audacy Sports insider Michael Lombardi gave his two cents on just how applicable the lessons we learned from the 2021 Bengals are for the Justin Fields-era Bears.

"I just think, in spite of how good Cincinnati was, and how they got by without their offensive line being any good, I would say that's an outlier," Lombardi said. "Let's fix this line. If we're going to give Justin Fields a chance to be an elite player in this league, we've got to protect well. Everything that we're going to do, the goal to the Super Bowl, to be able to establish a winning team in Chicago again, is going to be derived from our ability to rebuild our offensive and defensive line. That would be the mantra. I know (Ja'Marr) Chase was great, I get that. But that's an anomaly. (Joe) Burrow's great. And for us to be great, we've got to be able to dominate both the offensive and defensive line. I don't think it can get very much further than that. I think that's got to be the emphasis."

